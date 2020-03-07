OFFERS
Growing Forward: Luck o’ the Irish, scholarships, the 2020 census

Marnie Uhl

Marnie Uhl

Marnie Uhl, CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 4:45 p.m.

Top O’ the Morning to You! Faith and Begorra it’s that one month of the year that everyone is either Irish or wants to be Irish and believes in the Pot of Gold at the end of the Rainbow. Like many people I did Ancestry or 23 and Me to find out my heritage. Lo and behold I can officially celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Well, at least 58.1% of me that was found to be British/Irish descent.

So here’s to those who share in the luck of the Irish and may grand blessings befall you this month!

Supporting our Students

The Chamber is now taking applications for its annual scholarship award program which offers two $1,000 scholarships for graduating seniors to use for the fall 2020 term. The scholarships are open to any senior graduating from a Prescott Valley school or a resident of Prescott Valley attending school outside the town. Funds can be used at any accredited college, university or trade school and are paid directly to the designated educational institution. Applications may be found at pvchamber.org or can be obtained by calling 928-772-8857. We are making a difference in supporting our next business leaders!

I Count

The 2020 census notifications will be hitting the mailboxes this month. Instructions are given on how to respond to the questionnaire which this year includes an online option. Actual reporting begins on April 1 and can be responded by mail, phone or internet. Our Prescott Valley library staff has been trained to assist those that might need help and we have many computers available for those without home computer systems. It is important that every resident be counted as it impacts fair representation and distribution of federal and state funds. That means we have a voice at our government level and also will receive our fair share of funds for infrastructure, education, parks, library services, health services and many other needs based on population numbers. Just a note…By Federal law, no personal census information can be shared with other agencies, i.e. immigration etc. Represent Prescott Valley and Be Counted!

It Can Happen to Anyone

Watch your speed around town. Just sayin’….

Star of the Month

Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions are holding a Diabetes Expo on March 26 in the Crystal Room of the Prescott Valley Library. It is free and open to the public who want to know more about prevention, healthy habits and living with diabetes. Thank you to partners PV Library, YRMC, Rummel Eye Care and Islands Fitness.

