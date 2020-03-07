Cowboy Poets talk ranching, highlighting some notable families

During a special heritage program at the Phippen Museum Saturday, March 7, Joe Konkel, past president of the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering, touched on the history of some ranching families whose histories have been highlighted in past years at the group’s annual August event.

One family Konkel mentioned was the Hunt family. They have roots that go back to the 17th century, Konkel said.

“When we got into this, we discovered this link back to Jamestown, Virginia, 1607,” he said. “The Rev. Robert Hunt arrives on the Susan Constant in 1607 from England and is the first chaplain in Jamestown, Virginia.”

The Hunt family would eventually move to Arizona and John William Hunt ended up marrying Bertha Stringfield whose mother, Hattie Stringfield, was one of the founding members of the Yavapai Cowbelles, Konkel said.

The Old Stage Stop on the corner of Williamson Valley and Outer Loop roads is owned by John Robert Hunt.

Konkel also talked about Vern Haverfield who has owned more than a dozen ranches. His first was in Montana before buying a couple different ranches in Arizona, Konkel said. Haverfield bought the K-Bar Ranch in the Prescott area in 1980 and owned it until 1985.



He owned others until retiring at the age of 84 but couldn’t stand being retired, Konkel said. So he then bought a ranch in Skull Valley where he continues to work with his daughter. “Vern is now probably 92,” Konkel said.

There’s also the Fain Family, whose impact on the area over the years has been phenomenal, Konkel added. The family’s ranching empire is mostly attributable to Granville “Dan” Fain, Bill Fain’s grandfather. He was considered by many to be the King of the Ranch, Konkel said.

Dan Fain worked with the Hashknife outfit and helped organize the great roundups of the area before being put in charge of the 101 Ranch, owned by the Babbitt and Greening families. He then bought his own operation.

“Basically, what he did, he bought a 160-acre farm there in Camp Verde and then over years, expanded it to include the H-Triangle, Hundred and Eleven, the La-Tourette, the Bloody Basin, Hatchet Ranch, Bug Ranch and Ash Creek Ranch … in 1917, he partnered with Kooge Wilkin on the ML Ranch, eventually buying out his share and naming it the Rafter Eleven,” he said. “The Fains ended up owning a tremendous amount of property in this area prior to the Great Depression. They ran cattle from Granite Mountain to the top of Mingus Mountain, East of Mingus Mountain to Oak Creek in Sedona.”

The Prescott Regional Airport, Ernest A. Love Field, was made possible by a 100-acre donation by Dan Fain, Konkel added.

Dan Fain’s son, Norman Fain Sr., would eventually be elected to the Arizona Senate in the 15th Arizona State Legislature and was responsible for several bills that affect Arizonans’ lives today, he said.



These days, the Fain family’s company, Fain Signature Group and the Rafter Eleven Ranch, now known as the Fain land and Cattle Company, is still a large part of the family businesses focusing on sustainable practices benefiting the consumer, environment and livestock.

This year, the 33rd Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering is set for Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 6-8. The featured family whose history will be told is that of Fletcher family.