Burchard following footsteps of Hall of Fame father

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Just a few hours before the NAZ Suns tipped off against the Agua Caliente Clippers at the Findlay Toyota Center in early February, head coach Bret Burchard, 33, observed his team’s shoot-around from a courtside seat.

It’s a usual game-day routine for Burchard but this time is a little different. He’s accompanied by his parents, who are visiting from his home state of Missouri. This gave him the chance to catch up with his father, Bob Burcahrd, who recently retired from a 31-year career as head coach of the Columbia College men’s basketball team.

Apparently, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

However, Bob wasn’t just any coach. In those 31 years at Columbia, he led the Cougars to 22 NAIA Men’s Basketball tournaments appearances and complied a remarkable 788-269 (.746 win percentage) before hanging it up in 2019. His accomplishments earned him an induction into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) Hall of Fame and the NAIA Hall of Fame.

Those are some big shoes to fill but Bret said he’s focused on building his own legacy and is doing quite well so far, considering he’s coaching at the professional level. After his playing days at Taylor University (Indiana) came to an end, he completely immersed himself into coaching despite some pushback from his mother, Faye, who was also the dean of students at Columbia.

“Basketball was always natural because that’s what my dad was always doing and that’s where I spent time with him. We were just a family in the gym all the time,” Bret said. “[Becoming a coach] just kind of happened. I was just always around it, so it was kind of a natural thing. That’s where my dad and I connected a lot … The more time I spent around him, the more I learned about it.”

As most parents would be, Bob and Faye said they are very proud of Bret and it’s been a special experience watching him grow into the coach he is today.

“I think it’s amazing to see him get to such an elite level of our game and it’s something we’re really proud of,” Bob said. “Growing up, we spent our entire lives in the gym around the game. Obviously, like most kids watching the NBA, I can remember one time saying, “Bret, you need to get there some time.’ And then all of a sudden, he’s there.”

Before even landing the job for the NAZ Suns, Bret began his coaching career at his alma mater Taylor University as an assistant for two years. He then made the big jump from coaching college to coaching professionals thanks to a relationship he built with Amber Cox, who was the sports information director at Columbia and worked closely with his father.

Around 2010, Cox was the director of marketing for the Phoenix Mercury and knew of a job opening in the Phoenix Suns organization. She informed Bret, who then flew out to Phoenix and ended up landing the job.

Bret eventually worked his way up the ranks, taking on gigs as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns in 2015, an associate head coach for the NAZ Suns in 2017 and now the full-time head coach in 2018.

However, even with all this experience under his belt, Bret is glad he can still look to his father for advice. The good thing is, now that Bob is retired, he’s really invested himself into getting to know the team and helping Bret navigate through the trials and tribulations of being a head coach.

“This year being retired, he’s been really able to dive into our group and he came out the beginning of the year and watched some of the first practices, saw some of our first games, get to know the players and see what we’re teaching,” Bret said. “It’s good to have someone that’s not tied to the wins and loss or to the organization, but just cares about helping me get better as a coach.”

Despite all that Bret has learned from his father, Bob was quick to point out that he enjoys coming out to see Bret coach the team because the game has evolved so much. The tables have turned in a sense that Bob is now learning from watching his son.

“He observed everything that I did and I’m sure he’s taken some of the fundamentals of the game as well, but he does his own thing,” Bob said. “When I watch them practice, and watch them work and watch what they’re doing, I just think they’re doing some elite, advanced things. Things that I’d like to learn more about now. So I’ve really enjoyed watching him work.”

In the team’s four years in Prescott Valley, the Northern Arizona Suns have yet to post a winning season. This year, the Suns continue to struggle with an 8-33 record but on the other hand, the Suns’ player development has been superb as they currently have three players (Jared Harper, Tariq Owens, Jalen Lecque) on two-way deals or on assignment from the Phoenix Suns.

Much of that is due to Bret’s expertise in teaching, something he picked up from not only his Hall of Fame father, but his mother as well.

“I learned how to have the mindset of being a teacher first. That’s what [Bob] was at the small-college level. It was more about teaching and developing people,” Bret said. “Of course, that’s what my mom did too from a dean of student standpoint. The mindset approach with coaching was always about developing people.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.