Bears go 4-2 at Tournament of Champions

BULLHEAD CITY — Bradshaw Mountain softball emerged with a respectable 4-2 record after competing in the Mohave-hosted Tournament of Champions, which lasted from Thursday to Saturday.

EL MODENA (GAME 1)

The Bears made their presence felt in their tournament opener by throttling El Modena from Orange, Calif., 14-0. Caitlynn Neal did what Caitlynn Neal does and posted a one-hit shutout performance with six strikeouts. The All-American pitcher was also raking at the plate, recording a single, three-run homer and grand slam for a total of eight RBIs.

Leadoff hitter Kassidy Outlaw set the tone for the Bears, going 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI. She also reached base on all four of her at-bats and scored four runs.

YUCAIPA (GAME 2)

In the next game, Bradshaw Mountain was humbled 6-3 by a formidable Yucaipa squad, who are a regular force in Division I of the CIF South Section. Jacie Hambrick started in the circle for the Bears and only allowed one run through four innings. However, the Yucaipa bats exploded in the fifth and scored five more runs to make it a 6-0 game.

Neal came in as relief and shut down Yucaipa’s offense for the remainder of the game. The Bears went on to rally for three runs in the sixth inning thanks to timely hits by Aniessa Ramirez, Neal and Outlaw.

With two on and two outs in that same inning, Yesenia Gomez appeared to have tied the game as she smashed a ball that went over the center-field fence.

However, the Yucaipa outfielder also caught the ball, prompting the umpire to make a controversial call based on the fact that the outfielder caught the ball in fair territory before clearing the fence.

This call negated the home run and the Bears’ chances of making a comeback. Bradshaw Mountain put two on in the final inning but couldn’t muster any more runs as the team suffered its first loss of the season.

VALENCIA (GAME 3)

The Bears were back in business after trouncing Valencia (New Mexico) 6-0 behind a two-hit, nine-strikeout performance from Neal. Hambrick was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three singles and one RBI while Gomez and Lindsey Busch each went 2-for-3. As a team, the Bears racked up 11 hits and committed no errors.

COPPER HILLS (GAME 4)

Hambrick bounced back from her loss to Yucaipa by leading the Bears to a nice 7-1 win over Copper Hills, a team from Utah. Hambrick gave up six hits and fanned seven while Neal lit it up on offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Madisen Duryea pitched in by hitting 2-for-3 for a single, double and RBI.

KENNEDY (GAME 5)

The Bears ran into a wall once again as they came up short 8-1 to Kennedy from California. Neal suffered the loss, surrendering eight hits and six runs but managed to strike out nine in three innings. Hambrick came in to close the game and gave up four hits and two runs but tallied two strike outs. Bradshaw Mountain only registered two singles off the bats of Duryea and Ramirez.

AZTEC (GAME 6)

Bradshaw Mountain finished the tournament strong, routing Aztec (New Mexico) 7-0 with a stellar performance by Hambrick in the circle. She tossed five shutout innings while striking out eight. Neal delivered at the dish with a double and home run.

Gomez also contributed with a 2-RBI while Layla Stouder went 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. The win locked up a 4-2 tournament (7-2 overall) record for the Bears.

UP NEXT

The Bears will open Grand Canyon Region action against Flagstaff (6-2) on the road Monday, March 9. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was changed due to some potential adverse weather conditions.

