Arizona Snowbowl announces replacement of Agassiz Chairlift for 2020-2021 season

FLAGSTAFF — Arizona Snowbowl announced on Friday Agassiz Chairlift will be replaced for the 2020-2021 winter season.

The new lift will replace the existing three-seat passenger chair with a modern combination high-speed lift, located at the base of Agassiz Peak. According to resort officials, the new lift construction project will be one of the largest in North America in advance of the 2020-2021 winter season.

While preparing for one of the continent’s largest lift construction projects is underway, Snowbowl officials are focused now on getting the existing lift running again. On Saturday, Jan. 18, the chairlift experienced a mechanical malfunction that has kept Agassiz closed for over a month.

Murray expects the lift to re-open as early as this Sunday, March 8, pending part manufacturing, installation and inspections. Once Agassiz is replaced, the original lift will be installed in another location - but where or when is still to be determined, Murray said.

Known as a combination lift, the new Agassiz lift will be a detachable high-speed chairlift and gondola, with six-person chairs interspersed with eight person gondola cabins. Manufactured by Leitner Poma of North America in Grand Junction, Colo., the new lift will transport guests 2,000 feet up the western side of the San Francisco Peaks to 11,500 feet in just seven minutes, nearly half the time as the existing chair. The new Agassiz lift will have the same capacity as the current chairlift, 1,200 people an hour.

Agassiz will be Snowbowl’s second new high-speed chairlift, following the addition of the Grand Canyon Express high speed six-passenger lift in 2017. With top to bottom service to expert runs, Agassiz also expedites access to advanced high alpine terrain in the Upper Bowl.

Completion of the new lift is targeted for fall 2020, operational in time for the 2020-21 ski season. Please visit https://www.snowbowl.ski to learn more.

— Information provided by Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort