Two Prescott men allegedly charge Chino Valley woman’s credit card 26 times in shopping spree
YCSO deputy’s follow-up leads to arrests

Terry Thompson and Nelson Robinson

Terry Thompson and Nelson Robinson

Originally Published: March 6, 2020 8:19 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies on Friday, March 6, arrested two Prescott men on suspicion of charging a Chino Valley woman’s stolen credit card 26 times for some $2,400 in expenses, as well as drug-related offenses.

Suspects Terry Thompson, 43, and Nelson Robinson, 23, were booked into Yavapai County jail.

YCSO deputies accuse Thompson of theft of a credit card, 15 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, possession or use of a narcotic drug, taking the identity of another person, theft with intent to deprive, and tampering with physical evidence. Thompson remains in custody on a $5,000 bond.

Robinson is accused of theft of a credit card, 15 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in stolen property, taking the identity of another person, and theft with intent to deprive. Robinson remains in custody and is being held without bond because of a probation hold.

On March 5, YCSO deputies say, a Chino Valley woman claimed to have dropped her credit card at the Prescott Walmart on Gail Gardner Way three days earlier. She reported more than 20 unauthorized charges on her account totaling several hundred dollars.

The reporting deputy reviewed the charges made on the credit card, including a purchase of a room at a Motel 6 in Prescott. Motel personnel later confirmed use of the victim’s card and indicated that the man who made the purchase was still occupying a rented room. Deputies subsequently detained four suspects, including Thompson and Robinson.

The other two suspects were later released at the scene.

Deputies say Robinson claimed that he knew Thompson had a stolen credit card. He also claimed that Thompson bought him a bicycle, among other items. However, Robinson later admitted that he had made those purchases with the stolen card, deputies say.

Thompson admitted that he found the victim’s card in the Walmart parking lot, deputies added, and that he bought several items, including electronics, food, phone service and the motel room.

Thompson also said he bought some items for friends, deputies reported.

Deputies say they recovered several stolen items from the motel room, including receipts with the victim’s card number used at Walmart for $260.64; a second Walmart receipt for $420.76; a Target receipt for $98.87; a second Target receipt for $180.50; and a Motel 6 receipt for $154.64.

Deputies added that they also found several drug pipes, marijuana, and THC wax.

Deputies say they are still investigating the case.

Information provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

