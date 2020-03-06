Sun shines later except in Arizona, as daylight saving time returns

Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend.

Most Americans will be watching for it at 2 a.m. Sunday, as they “spring forward one hour.” However, no time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

As people in the rest of the country try to remember to set their clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities — Arizonans (except the Navajo Nation, which does spring forward) need to remember the time change, for example, when calling relatives in different states or time zones Sunday and beyond.

Since we do not change, what was the same time will be an hour different, or what was 2 hours different will now be 3 hours.

Standard time returns Nov. 1, 2020.

And, for those who do not like the practice — you’re not alone. A poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time.

But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.