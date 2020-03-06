OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 06
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sun shines later except in Arizona, as daylight saving time returns

While most Americans will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time returns — officially Sunday at 2 a.m. — most of Arizona does not observe the practice. (Charles Krupa/AP)

While most Americans will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time returns — officially Sunday at 2 a.m. — most of Arizona does not observe the practice. (Charles Krupa/AP)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 6, 2020 8:35 p.m.

Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend.

Most Americans will be watching for it at 2 a.m. Sunday, as they “spring forward one hour.” However, no time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

As people in the rest of the country try to remember to set their clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities — Arizonans (except the Navajo Nation, which does spring forward) need to remember the time change, for example, when calling relatives in different states or time zones Sunday and beyond.

Since we do not change, what was the same time will be an hour different, or what was 2 hours different will now be 3 hours.

Standard time returns Nov. 1, 2020.

And, for those who do not like the practice — you’re not alone. A poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time.

But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

When does daylight savings time begin in 2019?
Daylight saving time does not apply here
No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
Rest of country springs forward Sunday
Standard time returns: Most states set clocks back an hour
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries