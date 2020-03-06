OFFERS
South shore day use at Lynx Lake to close March 9-10
North shore to close March 11-14; project completion expected by March 21

The south shore at Lynx Lake is scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday, March 10-11, due to crack sealing work. The north shore will be closed March 11-14, and the entire projected is scheduled for completion by March 21. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 6, 2020 11:54 a.m.

The south shore at Lynx Lake is scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday, March 10-11, due to crack sealing work, according to a release.

These improvements are part of the pavement preservation project currently in progress at the Lynx Lake Recreation Area.

Starting Tuesday, Lynx Lake north shore day use will be closed for reconstruction of the asphalt parking lot and loop road, starting just past Lynx Café and store.

No impacts to Lynx Café and store operations are anticipated. This closure is expected to run through Saturday, March 14.

The last phase of the pavement preservation project, is expected to start Monday, March 16. During this phase, fog sealing and restriping will occur, requiring an additional closure of south shore day use.

Sections of Trail 305 intersecting internal roads may be closed for public safety.

Please observe and obey all traffic control signs, especially in areas where workers are present. Target completion for the entire project is Saturday, March 21, however weather could delay completion or change closure dates.

Alternate day-use opportunities on the Bradshaw Ranger District include: Thumb Butte Day Use, Wekuvde Picnic Area, Playa Picnic Area and Granite Basin Boat Launch. Alternate fishing locations include Watson Lake, Willow Lake and Goldwater Lake; all managed by the City of Prescott.

For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/prescott or call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forrest.

