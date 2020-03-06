Raising Prescott: Bill making cops carry decibel meters is unnecessary noise

Often seen at concerts, ball games or the race track, decibel meters may soon be a requirement for local police to carry when wanting to issue a citation for disturbing the peace.

Being pushed by Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, House Bill 2389 would bar police or local code officers from issuing citations for disturbing the peace or similar violations unless they can actually measure the sound level reverberating from the location of nuisance.

First, there are a few holes in this bill, starting with the level of noise itself, which apparently would be left up to each city or county to set a “threshold” before becoming a violation.

Townsend claims one person’s definition of what excessive noise is “too subjective,” but wouldn’t leaving it up to local communities to figure out that “threshold” be the same thing?

And what exactly is that “threshold,” 30 decibels? Forty? Fifty?

A simple Google search reveals a few tidbits about decibels and every-day sound levels:

• A typical basketball game can produce crowd noise levels upwards of 109 decibels when fans are full-tilt screaming.

• A vacuum cleaner that’s 10 feet away can produce up to 70 decibels.

• A rather loud motorcycle can be about 88.

• A jet taking off nearby? That clocks in at about 130 decibels.

• A movie theater plays its sound in the 70-100 range.

• Sirens on emergency vehicles can be in the 110-129 range.

But what about a Prescott-area bar that has Friday-night bull riding and loud music?

A similar example is what Townsend based her argument on, plus claiming anyone can use the current state law as a “weapon,” she said, using local police to issue citations to citizens who aren’t really making all that much noise to begin with.

The current state law makes it illegal to interfere “with the comfortable enjoyment or life or property by an entire community or neighborhood or by considerable number or persons.”

That includes excessive noise.

According to the National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, noise-induced hearing loss can happen in just 2 minutes when exposed to sounds at 110 dBA, or A-weighted decibels.

Obviously, residents should be protected by overly loud noise for a lengthy period, but police officers should also be able to, at their discretion and best judgment, issue citations when necessary.

A specific decibel reading law may actual hinder them from protecting the community they serve, not help them.

Finally, another quick Google search revealed decibel meters can be found for as little as $19.90 to as much as $671.

The proposal itself allocates no state funds to help local police departments cover the cost, leaving it up to each community to foot the bill. With funds already stretched, it will likely be difficult for police departments to find the money.

The bill was approved by the state House on a 31-25 margin earlier this week, and has since been read by the Senate rules and judiciary committees.

Hopefully, this over-reaching proposal can be quashed before it becomes a law that is incredibly difficult to enforce.

