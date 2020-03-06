OFFERS
PUSD presents combined orchestra concert

Approximately 100 local music students from Prescott Unified School District performed Thursday night, March 5, 2020 in their final combined orchestra concert of the season. (Daily Courier)

Approximately 100 local music students from Prescott Unified School District performed Thursday night, March 5, 2020 in their final combined orchestra concert of the season. (Daily Courier)

Originally Published: March 6, 2020 9:06 p.m.

Approximately 100 local music students from Prescott Unified School District performed Thursday night, March 5, in their final combined orchestra concert of the season. Students, parents and teachers gathered in the Prescott High auditorium for the 2020 Winter Orchestra Concert that featured orchestra performances from Granite Mountain School, Mile High Middle School and PHS. During the performance, a number of students were recognized for being accepted in the new Prescott Jr. Youth Symphony, which will present its inaugural concert at 6:30 p.m. May 14 at Granite Mountain School, 1800 Williamson Valley Road. For information, visit prescottyouthsymphony.com or contact Luann Mueller at luan.mueller@prescottschools.com.

Photo Gallery

PUSD 2020 Winter Orchestra Concert
