North Carolina woman goes to jail for 100th birthday
ROXBORO, N.C. — For her 100th birthday, Ruth Bryant crossed a significant item off her bucket list. She went to jail.
The Person County Sheriff’s Office helped fulfill Bryant’s unusual wish when two deputies showed up at her assisted living facility to serve her a warrant charging her with indecent exposure, news outlets reported.
The two deputies handcuffed Bryant to her walker and placed her in a patrol car, giving her the full experience with lights and sirens flashing and blaring. Before she got in, the deputies warned her not to put up a fight, and she playfully kicked at them, WRAL reported.
“Don’t kick me; I’ve got a bad knee!” said one deputy, to which Bryant replied, “I’ve got two bad knees!”
The Courier-Times of Roxboro reported that as Bryant tried to get out of the patrol car, she told the deputies they should go after another criminal.
“The people who make these low damn seats in all these cars,” Bryant said. “You ought to arrest every one of them.”
Once in the jail, Bryant was treated like, well, a criminal. She had a mugshot taken, spent a few minutes in a jail cell, and left with an orange shirt with the words “PERSON COUNTY JAIL” on it.
“I’m in the jail-house now! I finally got here!” she exclaimed.
Before long, Bryant was released. She returned to her assisted living center to a party complete with a birthday cake. No word on whether the cake had a file in it.
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 1, 2020
- Power outage impacts 1,400 APS customers in Prescott
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Florist moves in with Allan’s Flowers; Colt Grill opens; Savoini’s remains vacant; Thai House Café to reopen; The Sushi Man closes; Fly-U Shuttle reopening
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: