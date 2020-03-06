Letter: ‘Spouting’ lies

Editor:

On Feb. 29, Andy Koller did some spouting of his own, referring to Ellis Island’s entry point for immigrants. That operated from 1892 to 1954 (Angel Island in San Francisco Bay 1910-1940), and that was only for arrivals by ship, lots of immigrants came by land. When arriving by plane in the ’50s passengers got sprayed with DDT before deplaning. That also was discontinued as useless.

That immigrants bring disease and crime is just another lie that our president and his followers have been ‘spouting’ with obvious success. These have been disproven time and again. But fear is a powerful weapon to gain power, as Trump has said himself in March 2016.

We are a country of immigrants, unless you belong to the indigenous Indian nations. We do need immigrants, their labor, their know-how, their work.

What has been happening does present problems; the solutions are not simple. They certainly don’t need a $21.6 billion border wall, for which funds are being siphoned off from legitimate needs to run our country (including the military, the foreign service, the CDC – with now badly curtailed funds). By the way, when is Mexico going to pay for it, as Trump so often declared? That is a BIG forgotten promise! And it is costing the U.S. taxpayer!

It is time to have a new plan to find ways to work with the affected countries both in bringing about better governmental and economic conditions.

Lydia Garrett

Prescott