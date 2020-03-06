Letter: Media bias
Editor:
Political awareness entered my brain about 50 or 60 years ago. It took a while to notice that politics often included deception.
What to believe? Who to believe? Why is America the strongest, wealthiest, freest nation on earth? Why are we the only one? Why is it under attack from within?
For answers, I weigh issues on the constitutional scale – that which created this republic, this land of opportunity. Where we now need to build walls to protect us from invasion – not walls that imprison us.
Thank the Constitution, ratified by 12 of the 13 Colonies, on Sept. 17, 1787. It lawfully protected the liberties enjoyed by those who arrived here earlier, to escape the “Devine Rights of Kings” and religious persecution. It all started after “Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492.”
My support, my vote, my arguments always hinge on four concepts: Constitution, Macro-Economic ramifications, History, and protecting our God given liberties. For instance, I researched “Negative Liberties” when Obama used the term in one of his speeches. He said the Constitution was full of them. You Google the term!
I prefer media that aligns with the Constitution. I also need to know what the other side is thinking. Mr. Fairfield (Feb. 29), that is why I will continue to observe your preferred media while enjoying Fox News and reading The Daily Courier.
Every constitutional concept has reasons. Get yourself a copy and research what they are. It might enlighten you.
Leon Kremer
Prescott
