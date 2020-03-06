‘Knee-High Naturalists’ classes begin, March 23

Run like a pronghorn, scurry like a beetle, and fly like a raven! You and your Knee High Naturalist will have fun learning together as you examine real plant and animal specimens, complete scavenger hunts, enjoy a snack and story, and make a craft to take home.

This spring’s program will focus on the biology and life cycle of a specific animal at Highlands Center’s Discovery Gardens and Trails, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday's March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13.

Registration is required. Cost is $13.5 per class and $54 for full series for members, $15 per class and $60 for full series for non-members.

For more information, visit highlandscenter.org/knee-high-naturalists.

