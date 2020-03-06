‘Knee-High Naturalists’ classes begin, March 23
Updated as of Friday, March 6, 2020 10:42 AM
Run like a pronghorn, scurry like a beetle, and fly like a raven! You and your Knee High Naturalist will have fun learning together as you examine real plant and animal specimens, complete scavenger hunts, enjoy a snack and story, and make a craft to take home.
This spring’s program will focus on the biology and life cycle of a specific animal at Highlands Center’s Discovery Gardens and Trails, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday's March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13.
Registration is required. Cost is $13.5 per class and $54 for full series for members, $15 per class and $60 for full series for non-members.
For more information, visit highlandscenter.org/knee-high-naturalists.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: