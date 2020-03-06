OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 06
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Knee-High Naturalists’ classes begin, March 23

This spring’s program will focus on the biology and life cycle of a specific animal at Highlands Center’s Discovery Gardens and Trails, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday's March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13. (Highlands Center for Natural History)

This spring’s program will focus on the biology and life cycle of a specific animal at Highlands Center’s Discovery Gardens and Trails, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday's March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13. (Highlands Center for Natural History)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 6, 2020 10:04 a.m.

Updated as of Friday, March 6, 2020 10:42 AM

Run like a pronghorn, scurry like a beetle, and fly like a raven! You and your Knee High Naturalist will have fun learning together as you examine real plant and animal specimens, complete scavenger hunts, enjoy a snack and story, and make a craft to take home.

This spring’s program will focus on the biology and life cycle of a specific animal at Highlands Center’s Discovery Gardens and Trails, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday's March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13.

Registration is required. Cost is $13.5 per class and $54 for full series for members, $15 per class and $60 for full series for non-members.

For more information, visit highlandscenter.org/knee-high-naturalists.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Highlands Center for Natural History

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Children's naturalist program starts Saturday at Highlands Center
Spring Break day camps available at Highlands Center
Discovery Gardens at Highlands Center to open June 3
Discovery Stations open at Highlands Center for Natural History Sept. 7
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries