Hamilton: I’m the only Confederate statue being brought UP

BEVERLY HILLS — God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Comedy Store tonight will mark my forty-fourth year of performing at the world capital of comedy. I don’t mind when the emcees mention how many years I’ve been there when they introduce me on the show. I take great pride in being the only Confederate statue today that’s being brought UP.

Kim Kardashian brought six newly released inmates to the White House Tuesday, highlighting her public advocacy for non-violent criminals. She looks really slimmed down. Apparently when the stock market fell three thousand points in three days last week, even Kim Kardashian lost her ass.

Michigan hosts this week’s Democratic primary in a showdown between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden with the nomination in the balance. These two characters are well-known to the public. This weekend’s debate between Biden and Bernie will be held in the balcony of the Muppet Theater.

The Democratic Party presidential field narrowed down to the two remaining candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders after South Carolina and Super Tuesday results forced the rest to drop out. I felt badly for Elizabeth Warren Wednesday. It was the second time in a year she left a race.

Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke to reporters on the front lawn of her house in Massachusetts Wednesday where she laid out the reasons she capitulated and suspended her campaign. Liz gave up the fight and admitted she lost. It’s a tradition now to allow her to own and operate her own casino.

Joe Biden pulled a huge gaffe while flanked by his sister and his wife during his victory rally in Los Angeles Tuesday. He introduced his sister to the crowd as his wife. All his life Joe has tried to succeed in presidential politics, and now that he has, it’s a shame he’s not there to enjoy it.

President Trump held at a town hall meeting in Scranton, Pennsylvania Thursday and took questions from the audience and Fox News anchors. For the entire hour, Trump was surprisingly calm, patient and knowledgeable. Another side effect of the Corona Virus is that his hair was neater.

The CDC Director gave clear safety instructions on how to combat Corona Virus Thursday at the White House. I take issue with them. While washing your hands frequently throughout the day for twenty seconds at a time may combat Corona Virus, I fear it might cause an outbreak of OCD.

New York former Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race Wednesday and he endorsed Biden and vowed to help him win the election. Mike spent $500 million and carried Samoa. Bloomberg would have gotten a better return on his money if he had produced the movie Cats.

Senator Chuck Schumer stood outside the Supreme Court and threatened Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. The political left sounds increasingly fed up with the rest of us. I don’t want to call her a little Nazi but Greta Thunberg just introduced her zero-emission car with tailpipes on the inside.

Joe Biden could take a big step towards the nomination with a win in Michigan Tuesday. The public loves his goofy gaffes when he tries to say something profound. If Joe Biden gets elected president, it’ll be fun watching Bill Murray torment him on the golf course like he did in Caddyshack.

Bill Clinton was interviewed on Hillary’s Hulu documentary and described the tensions he felt that led to his Oval Office trysts. What a comedy. Had the Corona Virus occurred when Bill Clinton was president you wouldn’t know if Monica was wearing a surgical mask or if she’d gone to the patch.