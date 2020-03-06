Geology Talks: 'Identifying and Mapping Landslides in Arizona,' Tuesday, March 10
Get a feel for how numerous and widespread landslide processes are throughout Arizona with Joe Cook, research geologist at the University of Arizona, discussing how the Arizona Geological Survey is refining landslide mapping from north of Phoenix to Flagstaff along I-17 at a Geology Talks event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. on Tuesday, March 10.
The talk, titled “Identifying and Mapping Landslides in Arizona,” is presented by the Central Arizona Geology Club and features new topographic datasets, field mapping and drone aerial photography. The event also includes an opportunity to show and tell and ask questions of geology club members.
Admission is free. For more information, call 928-777-1526.
