OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 06
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Flagstaff police sorting conflicting stories in boy's death

A memorial for a 6-year-old boy in Flagstaff, Arizona, grows on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as residents add stuffed animals, balloons, candles and messages for the child. Police have arrested the boy's parents and grandmother on suspicion of murder and child abuse in the boy's death. (Felicia Fonseca/AP)

A memorial for a 6-year-old boy in Flagstaff, Arizona, grows on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as residents add stuffed animals, balloons, candles and messages for the child. Police have arrested the boy's parents and grandmother on suspicion of murder and child abuse in the boy's death. (Felicia Fonseca/AP)

FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 6, 2020 10:22 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF — The parents of a 6-year-old child facing murder and other charges in his death initially attributed his malnourished state to a medical condition and to ingesting diet or caffeine pills before telling police they kept the boy and his older brother in a closet and gave them little to eat, police records released Thursday showed.

Elizabeth Archibeque, 26, and Anthony Martinez, 23, and the child's grandmother, 50-year-old Ann Marie Martinez, each remained jailed on a $3 million cash bond. Complaints filed Wednesday in Flagstaff Justice Court accuse the three of murder, kidnapping and physically abusing the boy and his 7-year-old brother over the past year.

photo

These undated booking photos provided by the Flagstaff Police Department show Anthony Jose Archibeque-Martinez, left, and Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez. Archibeque-Martinez, Anthony Martinez and Ann Marie Martinez, the parents and grandmother of a 6-year-old Arizona boy found dead in his home from apparent malnourishment, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and child abuse, police said Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Flagstaff Police Department via AP)

A public defender for Archibeque, Steve Harvey, said she will plead not guilty in the case and she cannot post the bond. The legal defender office said it had not named attorneys yet for Ann Marie and Anthony Martinez because it's awaiting paperwork on the cases.

Police spokesman Sgt. Charles Hernandez said authorities are working to fill gaps in the family's story, and confirm spellings of names, timelines and the parents' relationship. The immediate focus is on the death of the 6-year-old boy, he said.

Police went to an apartment complex Monday after Ann Marie Martinez called 911 and said: “Um, yes, I think my grandson passed away.”

She said that the child was no longer warm to the touch, had stuff coming out of his mouth but that his tan skin had not changed color, according to the recording of the 911 call released in response to a records request from The Associated Press and other media outlets.

When asked what happened, she told the dispatcher: "The only thing, he gets into stuff he's not supposed to. We don't know if he got into something, we don't know.”

When police arrived, the boy's parents were emotional, crying and having trouble speaking, according to the reports. One officer noted the child appeared to have been dead for a few hours.

Authorities estimated the boy weighed 30 lbs (13.5 kilograms) — below average for his age — and said he had small bone structure.

Anthony Martinez told officers that the boy had a birth defect and a urinary tract infection that kept him from gaining weight, records said. He said he threw out some diet pills after he saw one fall out of his son's pocket a week earlier.

Martinez also told officers the family was on a budget and was awaiting food stamps to buy more fatty food for the boy. Elizabeth Archibeque told police the boy was “fed a lot” but gained little weight.

Police wrote in a probable cause statement that the parents and grandmother initially weren't forthcoming. “None of the parties inside the apartment were able to tell exactly what happened,” one officer wrote in a report.

Eventually, the parents told police they kept their 6- and 7-year-old sons in a closet for 16 hours a day over the past month, giving them only oatmeal and a cheese sandwich each daily. The confinement was punishment for stealing food while the parents slept, they said.

Ann Marie Martinez said she was aware of the boy's condition and disciplined them for taking food without permission.

Elizabeth Archibeque told police she last heard the boys talking to each other on a bedroom floor where they slept around 8 a.m. Hours later, she said both boys were underneath some blankets but one hadn't woken up.

Anthony Martinez said he took the 6-year-old into the living room where police found him. An autopsy report is pending.

Arizona Department of Child Safety personnel took custody of the 7-year-old boy, who police say also was malnourished, and two other siblings, ages 4 and 2.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Parents, grandmother of Arizona boy arrested in his death
Havasu police release details in child death case
Couple accused of killing son investigated in 2014
MCSO: Child dies after father ‘bent him in half’ to make him stop crying
PV man pleads guilty in the murder of 5-year-old boy
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries