Coronavirus-related scams: AG, locals let you know what to watch out for

Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants consumers to watch out for scammers trying to capitalize on the public’s concern regarding the coronavirus.

There are reports of price gouging for certain products, such as N95 respirator masks. Arizona does not have laws prohibiting price gouging or charging high prices in times of emergency or heightened public health concerns. Consumers who believe that they have been a victim of consumer fraud can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office, however.

“It’s disgusting how people will go to great lengths to capitalize on public concern and exploit something as serious as the coronavirus,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich stated in a news release on March 6. “The public needs to think before they click on any unsolicited link or an email from any organization mentioning the coronavirus. If the public has questions about the coronavirus, they need to seek out that information on their own from reputable sources.”

Yavapai Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator/Public Information Officer Terri Farneti said that she had not yet heard of any such scams related to the coronavirus in Yavapai County.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s (YCSO) public information officer, Dwight D’Evelyn, agreed with Farneti in an email sent to The Daily Courier. Farneti did say, however, that there have been some false rumors circulating in Yavapai County about residents having the virus.

“Those rumors are not true,” Farneti added. “There is nothing happening in Yavapai County.”

Prescott Police Public Information Officer Lt. Jon Brambila said via email that he did not know of any coronavirus scams in the city, but he offered words of wisdom.

“We are not aware of any scams here, but that could change, as we have those who take advantage of things,” he said. “We would remind people to never open emails or attachments from unknown sources.”

Prescott Valley Police Community Service Officer Jerry Ferguson said he had not heard of any coronavirus scams in town. Although, he, too, dispensed advice: “If anybody calls you asking for money and you didn’t call them, it’s a scam. Period.”

Brnovich has submitted the following consumer tips for the public regarding coronavirus scams:

• Beware of phishing emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO). Fraudsters are posing as the CDC and WHO and sending legitimate-looking emails to consumers. Do not click on links to unsolicited websites.

• A recently released report by Check Point Research found that more than 4,000 coronavirus-related domains have been registered across the globe since January 2020. It is common for illegitimate and exploitative domains to pop up around high-profile public events such as natural disasters or tragedies.

• Look out for coronavirus-related investment scams. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued an alert about investor fraud involving claims that a company’s products or services could prevent, detect or cure coronavirus.

• Watch out for “miracle” products or vaccines that claim to cure the coronavirus. Oftentimes the websites will include “supposed” personal testimonials instead of scientific evidence.

• Do your homework before you make any donation. It is common for scammers to set up GoFundMe fundraisers after highly publicized events and then disappear with the money.

• For the latest information about the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html) or the Arizona Department of Health Services website (azdhs.gov).

The WHO adds that if you receive a suspicious email or webpage link, you should:

• Check the sender’s domain to see if it matches the website of the organization for which the person claims to work, then check the URLs included in the email.

• Don’t trust login pages with unfamiliar URLs.

• Copy and paste URLs into your browser rather than directly clicking on hyperlinks, which can show whether a webpage actually exists.

• Don’t trust scams that pressure you to act quickly. If the information is supposedly public, you should not have to give your login credentials to see it.

• If you submitted sensitive information, change your passwords immediately.

If you believe that you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website. If you need a complaint form sent to you, call the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763, in Tucson at 520-628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 800-352-8431.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office contributed to this report.