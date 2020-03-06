Church News: Week of March 7, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be published as space allows. Thank you.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us for full Shabbat Zachor services Saturday morning at 10 a.m., discussing Parashat Tetzaveh. Please call 928-708-0018 for further details.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – You’re invited to join us Sunday at 8:45 or 10:30 a.m.! We are located in downtown Prescott at 148 S. Marina St. Pastor Matt Kottman is currently teaching from the gospel of John. Visit www.solidrockprescott.org for more information, or to see past messages.

Join Unity of Prescott this Sunday – Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “Circle of Inspiration,” at 9 and 11 a.m. at 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850. Musical guest is Mark Stanton Welch. Youth ministry at 11 at 141 S. Arizona Ave. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening. www.unityprescott.org.

Welcome to the worlds of HU, an ancient, universal name for God. This sacred word can spiritually uplift people of any religion, culture or walk of life. All are welcome. From 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Elsea Room. www.eck-arizona.org.

Weekly service times for Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-8845. Wednesday Lenten, 6 p.m.; Sundays, 8 a.m. Liturgical; Café Service, 9:30 a.m.; Praise Service, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church – Worship, Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m. Free Interfaith Meal March 13, at 11:30 a.m. Lenten Services Wednesdays, 6 p.m. with a Soup Supper to follow. Grief and Wellness groups meet Thursday, March 12, at 10 and 11:30, respectively. All are welcome to attend.

Trinity Presbyterian Church – Women’s Bible Study will have its spring kickoff Friday, March 13, at 9:30 a.m. in the Sicatuva Room in Grace Mitchell Fellowship Hall, 630 Park Ave. For information, contact Kate Ingalls 267-981-3923.

Used Book Sale – Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. All paperbacks are 25 cents, all hardbacks are 50 cents. Thousands of books for sale, all categories! Proceeds to benefit church programs and ministries.

Shabbat Zachor Tetzaveh – We at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, look forward to Torah discussion about how to combat evils 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7. Phone discussions and consultations possible. Now where will we get Hamantaschen this year? Join Purim activities March 9-10! For details please call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

“Change, Challenge and Hope” will be the theme at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at the 11 a.m. service when Mad Women Poets – Marilyn Bowden, Connie Johnson, Carolyn Jones, Cynthia Loucks and Sharon Seymour – will share their poetry reminding us that change is inevitable. Chris Wuehrmann, pianist, will be the musician.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church for Thursday, 6:30 p.m., adult bible study of Systematic Theology. Jump in at any point. All are welcome. Experience a warm family worship experience Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

“Sleepy Eyes” Mark 13:32-42 – theme for second week of Lent. Mid-week Lenten series “Eyes on Jesus” continues on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:30 p.m. “Come, let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith.” Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Come worship with our family Sunday, March 8, as we are renewed by God’s Promises! 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion; 11 a.m. Fellowship; 11:30 a.m. “A Closer Look at the Lessons.” Midweek Lenten Worship Wednesdays, 4:30 p.m. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church – All are welcome! Worship, 9 and 11 a.m. “A Blessing in God’s World.” Sunday School: Youth, 9:15; Adults, 10 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship after services. Adult Study Mondays, 10 a.m. “Entering the Passion of Jesus.” Visit www.chinovalleyumc.org for information and our Lent and Easter services.

Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sundays, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

“Sermon on the Amount: What is this thing called love?” 10 a.m. Sunday, March 8, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Rev. Patty Willis asks us to consider the tired, overused word “love.” What is love? Recall that love is the doctrine of this congregation.

Prescott Area Women’s Connection luncheon will be March 24 at noon at the Hotel St. Michael’s Ballroom. Spring fashion show by Classy N Sassy Boutique; speaker will be Sara Beekman of Phoenix. Cost: $22; reservations by March 18. 928-237-4297 or rcgrojean@rcgrojean.com.

St. Patty’s Dinner – Friday, March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. Corned beef, cabbage and fixins, beverages and dessert included! Donation: $15, adults; children 10 and younger eat free. Proceeds support Prescott Valley United Methodist, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, community engagements. Join us for Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian Fellowship of Bible study for all women, is now accepting registrations for spring session, April 1 through May 20. The study is held at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Free childcare provided. Call 928-445-4348 for registration information.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. – Join our MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) Ministry, supporting moms with kids birth to kindergarten on the second and fourth Mondays from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Center and Grace Mitchell Hall. Next is March 9. Call Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based program helping people overcome hurts, habits and hangups from the past, meets Thursday evenings at American Lutheran Church. Meet, Greet and Eat begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by worship/teaching at 6. This week, testimonies of miracles of healing and inspiration in people’s lives will be shared.

Jane’s Hope – This Christian ministry is open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness. The next meeting will be Saturday, March 21, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. We hope you come!

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott, Sunday Services, 10 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Wednesday Service, 1 p.m. Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

St. Paul’s Anglican Church welcomes you! We are a “Tradition Anglican Church” located at 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Services: Sunday Mass 10 a.m.; Wednesday Deacon’s Mass: 9:30 a.m., followed by Evening Services at 5:30. The Rev. Fr. Jerry Ellington, Rector, 479-426-2091. “Come worship with us!”

Enjoy a FREE, low-impact cardio class, praising Jesus to Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed! Need more information? Call PCC at 928-445-0680.

Trinity 4Kids is a program for children up to fifth grade. We meet year-round on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s Center. Come join us for fun, lessons and activities! For more information, contact Jennifer Garber 928-445-4536 ext. 114. Trinity is located at 630 Park Ave.

Quaker meeting, held on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. at 119 Grove Ave. For information, contact Will Fisher at 928-710-0467.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is an independent, non-denominational church that meets Sundays at 10 a.m. Join us for a warm family fellowship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Come experience ReVive Church! Revive provides a casual, come-as-you-are service every Saturday at 11 a.m. at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. It has been said that Revive is like being in God’s living room – comfortable relaxed worship with friends. Come see for yourself. Come experience Revive.