Bipartisan bill introduced to extend, expand Downwinders compensation program

Compensation for Cold War nuclear testing-related cancers could be extended another five years, if a bill sponsored by two Arizona Congressmen gets approval.

Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from the Prescott-area 4th District, and Rep. Greg Stanton, a Democrat from the Phoenix-area 9th District, recently introduced the Downwinders Parity Act to help victims of the radiation exposure suffered by people in the path of contamination from nuclear testing in Nevada during the 1950s and early 1960s.

Because of the prevailing winds that carried the contamination, the affected residents were termed “Downwinders,” and are considered at risk for 19 types of cancer, including esophageal, lymphoma, ovarian, breast, and thyroid cancers. More information is available at the Downwinders website at: https://downwinders.info/.

Over the past three decades, victims of the identified cancers (and/or their families and survivors) have been eligible for $50,000 benefits. More than $2 billion has been paid to cancer sufferers who can prove that they were living in the affected areas during the testing.

The proposed bill would expand the boundaries of the original Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) of 1990 to include all of Mohave County and Nevada’s Clark County.

It would also extend the timeframe for the compensation for an additional five years — to 2027.

Earlier this year, local Downwinder victim advocate Sherrie Hanna reported that the program was in jeopardy because the federal act that created the compensations was set to expire in 2022, unless it is extended by Congress.

Afterward, Hanna said she heard from many Downwinders who were worried that the program would go away. “I got so many calls,” she said this week. “Everybody was concerned about the fund running out.”

A Downwinder herself, Hanna said she was also concerned that the program, which also includes annual testing for cancer, could go away.

Even if Downwinders do not currently have cancer, like her, Hanna said, “We want to make sure the funds are going to be there” if cancer should strike in the future.

With the news of Gosar’s sponsorship of the bill, Hanna said, “I appreciate him taking action.”

In a news release about the bill, Gosar said, “Military testing is vital to ensuring our nation is prepared to protect against hostile threats. Unfortunately, this military readiness exposed many Arizonans to cancer-causing carcinogens from atmospheric nuclear tests.”

And, referring to the bill’s proposed expansion of the “affected areas” to include Mohave County, Gosar added, “I remain committed to correcting this injustice committed by the federal government which has adversely impacted the residents of Mohave County.”

The news release added that Stanton, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, is pushing the committee to take up the bill for consideration.