OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 06
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bipartisan bill introduced to extend, expand Downwinders compensation program

Rep. Paul Gosar (Matt York/AP, file)

Rep. Paul Gosar (Matt York/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 6, 2020 8:41 p.m.

photo

Rep. Greg Stanton (AP file)

Compensation for Cold War nuclear testing-related cancers could be extended another five years, if a bill sponsored by two Arizona Congressmen gets approval.

Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from the Prescott-area 4th District, and Rep. Greg Stanton, a Democrat from the Phoenix-area 9th District, recently introduced the Downwinders Parity Act to help victims of the radiation exposure suffered by people in the path of contamination from nuclear testing in Nevada during the 1950s and early 1960s.

Because of the prevailing winds that carried the contamination, the affected residents were termed “Downwinders,” and are considered at risk for 19 types of cancer, including esophageal, lymphoma, ovarian, breast, and thyroid cancers. More information is available at the Downwinders website at: https://downwinders.info/.

Over the past three decades, victims of the identified cancers (and/or their families and survivors) have been eligible for $50,000 benefits. More than $2 billion has been paid to cancer sufferers who can prove that they were living in the affected areas during the testing.

The proposed bill would expand the boundaries of the original Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) of 1990 to include all of Mohave County and Nevada’s Clark County.

It would also extend the timeframe for the compensation for an additional five years — to 2027.

Earlier this year, local Downwinder victim advocate Sherrie Hanna reported that the program was in jeopardy because the federal act that created the compensations was set to expire in 2022, unless it is extended by Congress.

Afterward, Hanna said she heard from many Downwinders who were worried that the program would go away. “I got so many calls,” she said this week. “Everybody was concerned about the fund running out.”

A Downwinder herself, Hanna said she was also concerned that the program, which also includes annual testing for cancer, could go away.

Even if Downwinders do not currently have cancer, like her, Hanna said, “We want to make sure the funds are going to be there” if cancer should strike in the future.

With the news of Gosar’s sponsorship of the bill, Hanna said, “I appreciate him taking action.”

In a news release about the bill, Gosar said, “Military testing is vital to ensuring our nation is prepared to protect against hostile threats. Unfortunately, this military readiness exposed many Arizonans to cancer-causing carcinogens from atmospheric nuclear tests.”

And, referring to the bill’s proposed expansion of the “affected areas” to include Mohave County, Gosar added, “I remain committed to correcting this injustice committed by the federal government which has adversely impacted the residents of Mohave County.”

The news release added that Stanton, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, is pushing the committee to take up the bill for consideration.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

64 years after nuclear tests, some downwinders still wait for compensation
Compensation for nuclear-testing-related cancers 'in jeopardy' says local advocate
Congress could expand Downwinders' compensation
Arizonans near nuclear test site lose hope for compensation
Impacts from 1950s/1960s nuclear testing persist among local ‘Downwinders’
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries