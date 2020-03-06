OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 07
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bears cruise past Skyhawks, extend win streak to 5
Prep Basbeball

Bradshaw Mountain shortstop Jacob Platt slides to steal third base during a game against Deer Valley on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Bradshaw Mountain shortstop Jacob Platt slides to steal third base during a game against Deer Valley on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: March 6, 2020 11:30 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the Bears have officially woken up from hibernation.

Since dropping its first two games of the season at the Wayne Decombs Pre-Season West Side Invitational, Bradshaw Mountain baseball has went on a tear. The Bears strung together their fifth straight win by swiftly defeating Deer Valley 11-1 in a freedom game on Friday.

The Bears’ bats have been hot as of late, generating 10 runs or more in each of their last couple of games. It was no different on Friday as the Bears consistently made contact on the ball and used some stellar base running to drive in runs.

“We had a good day swinging the bat. You don’t have those every day and today was a good one so we’ll be happy with that,” Bears’ skipper Brian Bundrick said. “We played great defense all game long, pitchers did a good job on the mound.”

Photo Gallery

030620 Deer Valley At Bradshaw Mountain Baseball

Shortstop and leadoff batter Jacob Platt set the tone at the dish, going 4-for-4 for the game while recording five RBIs. After Aaron Gordon drove in Jared Baca with an RBI double to put the Bears up 1-0, Platt followed up with an RBI single to double the lead.

“Any time [Deer Valley] gave us a fast ball and we were ready for it, we just drove it and that’s all we had to do, just stick to our game plan,” Platt said of the Bears’ success at the plate.

Josh Grant received the nod to start on the mound for Bradshaw Mountain. Outside of a solo homer he gave up to Deer Valley’s Hayden Lange in the top the third, the junior put together a solid four-inning performance. Even when Grant got into a jam in the fourth frame, Bundrick — who admitted Grant was not at his best Friday — opted to leave him in and it wound up paying off.

“It just lets me know that he has confidence in me and it just gives me more confidence knowing that people trust in me and the team behind me will be going with him too,” Grant said on Bundrick’s decision to keep him in.

The Bears took full control of the game in the third inning when they managed to load the bases with no outs. Vance Sartor then hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-1 game while Blair Hillig smacked an RBI single to add another. However, Platt delivered once again, registering a 2RBI double to break the game open as the Bears gained a 6-1 lead.

From that point on, it was smooth sailing for the Bears as their bats stayed hot while reliever Jacob Roberts closed out the game without any worry. Bundrick said he attributes Bradshaw Mountain’s early success this season to their participation in fall ball, which was the first time the club had participated in the offseason league under him as coach.

“These kids are working hard. It was the first time we’ve ever had a fall ball and we got into it early for the first time since I’ve been coach and it’s paying off now,” Bundrick said. “We’re way ahead of where we normally would be.”

UP NEXT

The Bears (5-2) will switch gears to Grand Canyon Region action as they travel to Flagstaff (2-4) on Tuesday, March 10. Paxton Prentice will get the start on the bump.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Spring Preview: Seasoned Bears ready for return to postseason after 1-year absence
Preview: Bradshaw Mountain baseball hungry for 2019 season to begin
Desert Edge knocks off Bears 9-7
Fall Preview: First-year coach Karrie Platt determined to make Bears playoff regulars
Bears ground Skyhawks 2-1 on the road
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries