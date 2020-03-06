Bears cruise past Skyhawks, extend win streak to 5

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the Bears have officially woken up from hibernation.

Since dropping its first two games of the season at the Wayne Decombs Pre-Season West Side Invitational, Bradshaw Mountain baseball has went on a tear. The Bears strung together their fifth straight win by swiftly defeating Deer Valley 11-1 in a freedom game on Friday.

The Bears’ bats have been hot as of late, generating 10 runs or more in each of their last couple of games. It was no different on Friday as the Bears consistently made contact on the ball and used some stellar base running to drive in runs.

“We had a good day swinging the bat. You don’t have those every day and today was a good one so we’ll be happy with that,” Bears’ skipper Brian Bundrick said. “We played great defense all game long, pitchers did a good job on the mound.”

Photo Gallery 030620 Deer Valley At Bradshaw Mountain Baseball

Shortstop and leadoff batter Jacob Platt set the tone at the dish, going 4-for-4 for the game while recording five RBIs. After Aaron Gordon drove in Jared Baca with an RBI double to put the Bears up 1-0, Platt followed up with an RBI single to double the lead.

“Any time [Deer Valley] gave us a fast ball and we were ready for it, we just drove it and that’s all we had to do, just stick to our game plan,” Platt said of the Bears’ success at the plate.

Josh Grant received the nod to start on the mound for Bradshaw Mountain. Outside of a solo homer he gave up to Deer Valley’s Hayden Lange in the top the third, the junior put together a solid four-inning performance. Even when Grant got into a jam in the fourth frame, Bundrick — who admitted Grant was not at his best Friday — opted to leave him in and it wound up paying off.

“It just lets me know that he has confidence in me and it just gives me more confidence knowing that people trust in me and the team behind me will be going with him too,” Grant said on Bundrick’s decision to keep him in.

The Bears took full control of the game in the third inning when they managed to load the bases with no outs. Vance Sartor then hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-1 game while Blair Hillig smacked an RBI single to add another. However, Platt delivered once again, registering a 2RBI double to break the game open as the Bears gained a 6-1 lead.

From that point on, it was smooth sailing for the Bears as their bats stayed hot while reliever Jacob Roberts closed out the game without any worry. Bundrick said he attributes Bradshaw Mountain’s early success this season to their participation in fall ball, which was the first time the club had participated in the offseason league under him as coach.

“These kids are working hard. It was the first time we’ve ever had a fall ball and we got into it early for the first time since I’ve been coach and it’s paying off now,” Bundrick said. “We’re way ahead of where we normally would be.”

UP NEXT

The Bears (5-2) will switch gears to Grand Canyon Region action as they travel to Flagstaff (2-4) on Tuesday, March 10. Paxton Prentice will get the start on the bump.

