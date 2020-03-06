'AM Yoga' classes available Tuesday's and Thursday's

Yoga can be as much or as little as you want it to be. For some it is purely a physical pursuit, keeping the body toned, strong and flexible. For others, yoga becomes more of a mindset and a way of living. Whatever your reason for practicing, or your level of experience, come and try it for yourself.

Yoga classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. in the Activity Room (3rd floor).

Registration is required for all Yoga classes. Cost is $6 per class or $30 for a 5-punch pass with no expiration date.

For more information, click here or call 928-759-3090.

