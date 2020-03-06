OFFERS
2020 Wildfire Academy kicks off today at Embry-Riddle campus

In this image from the 2019 Wildfire Academy, Todd Able gives a briefing to the Arizona Wildfire & Incident Management Academy’s 92 students as they go on their field day at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

In this image from the 2019 Wildfire Academy, Todd Able gives a briefing to the Arizona Wildfire & Incident Management Academy’s 92 students as they go on their field day at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: March 6, 2020 8:54 p.m.

As peak fire season fast approaches, wildfire management agencies are tuning their resources and bringing on additional staff to manage the seasonal workload.

A beacon of that national effort is the annual Wildfire and Incident Management Academy hosted every year right here in Prescott on Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s campus.

The academy kicks off Saturday, March 7, and continues through Friday, March 13.

photo

A welcome banner put up every year by A. Miner Contracting, Inc. in Prescott for the Arizona Wildfire and Incident Management Academy. (A. Miner Contracting/Courtesy)

In that time, locals will likely notice more fire trucks and firefighters from throughout the U.S. in and around the Prescott.

This year, the academy’s 18th, it has 49 different classes, 814 students from 25 states, American Samoa and Puerto Rico, and 105 volunteer instructors as it prepares everyone for the upcoming season, from the seasoned veteran to the new wildland firefighter, according to Libby Rieman, one of the academy’s organizers.

Some of those courses involve firefighters going into the field or community.

For instance, those attending the Heavy Equipment Boss class will be going to A. Miner Contracting in Prescott to inspect and gain a better understanding of bulldozers, excavators, backhoes and the like.

Alan Miner, president of A. Miner Contracting, said he’s offered this opportunity to wildfire students the past few years as both a thank you to their service and a passion for seeing the profession advance.

photo

Arizona Wildfire & Incident Management Academy's 92 students in four S130/190 Basic Wildland Firefighting classes go out on their field day at Embry-Riddle Aeronatical University in 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

A vision of what some of that advancement might look like is outlined in an effort he calls Project 19, a name honoring the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013.

“For what they were doing while the tragedy happened, they were using hand tools, and I want to replace those hand tools with heavy equipment,” Miner said.

Providing various forms of traditional wildfire equipment will be 22 vendors stationed in ERAU’s student union building throughout the week.

Members of the public may visit and purchase goods from these vendors if they wish, Reiman said.

The public is also welcome to attend an open house of the courses on Thursday, March 12. Those interested must RSVP by calling 928-777-3473.

