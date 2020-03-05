Woman spends two years watering a fake plant

Caelie Wilkes, 24, was in for a surprise when she discovered that the plant she had been watering and nurturing for two years turned out to be a fake.

"I’ve had this beautiful succulent for about 2 years now,” Wilkes shared her story on Facebook. “I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful coloring, just an over all perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window."

The stay-at-home parent from California also shared that she had a watering plan for it and that if someone else tried to water her succulent she would get so defensive because she just wanted to keep good care of it.

However, Wilkes made a shocking discovery this week when she purchased a new vase for her prize plant.

"Today I decided it was time to transplant, I found the cutest vase, that suited it perfectly,” she wrote. “I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was FAKE. I put so much love into this plant! I washed it’s leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking it’s best, and it’s completely plastic! How did I not know this. I pull it from the container it’s sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top!."

Her fake-plant rant went viral, earning more than 11,000 reactions and 6,400 comments since Friday.

“It’s like when you’re in college or high school, and they give you that fake baby to carry around for months to teach you what it’s like to be a mom,” one Facebook user commented.

“I feel like these last two years have been a lie,” Wilkes wrote.