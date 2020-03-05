OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 05
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Washington rallies for rare Pac-12 win, beating Arizona St.
Men's College Basketball

Washington’s Nahziah Carter (11) is defended by Arizona State’s Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half of a game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tempe. (Darryl Webb/AP)

Washington’s Nahziah Carter (11) is defended by Arizona State’s Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half of a game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tempe. (Darryl Webb/AP)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 10:53 p.m.

TEMPE — Nahziah Carter scored 23 points, Jaden McDaniels added 16 and the Washington Huskies rallied in the second half to beat Arizona State 90-83 on Thursday night.

The Sun Devils led by four at halftime and stretched the advantage to 61-49 early in the second half. Washington responded with nine straight points and tied the game at 65 with about 10 minutes left. Isaiah Stewart’s dunk with 8:15 left put the Huskies up for the first time in the second half.

Washington (14-16, 4-13 Pac-12) went ahead for good, 73-72, with 5:17 left on McDaniels’ layup. Carter’s 3-pointer with 1:51 left pushed the Huskies ahead 83-74 to essentially end Arizona State’s hope for a rally.

Washington has won two of three games, bouncing back after dropping nine straight. Stewart finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Arizona State (19-11, 10-7) lost its third straight game. Rob Edwards led the Sun Devils with 23 points but leading scorer Remy Martin had one of his worst games of the season, finishing with six points on 2 of 14 shooting from the field, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

Arizona State led 45-41 at halftime after making 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range. Alonzo Verge Jr. and Edwards both had 11 points for the Sun Devils before the break. Verge finished with 19 points.

Washington was led in the first half by Stewart’s 10 points.

STRANGE MATH

Lots of teams that have disappointing seasons feel they should have a better record. Washington actually has the math to back it up.

Coming into Thursday’s game, the Huskies had scored just one point less than their Pac-12 opponents in 16 games, trailing 1,062-1,063. That would usually signify a record hovering around .500. Instead, the Huskies were 3-13.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: It’s a feel-good win for the Huskies, who haven’t had many of them over the past two months. Washington obviously has some talented players and could be a very dangerous team next week in the Pac-12 tournament.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are still in decent position to make the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season, but they’re certainly not trending in the right direction.

UP NEXT

Washington travels to face Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona State hosts Washington State on Saturday.

