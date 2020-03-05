‘Street Music’ features past, present Prescott students in jazz ensemble album

The Prescott Unified School District Governing Board was given a special treat Tuesday night — a jazz serenade.

A visibly proud Dan Bradstreet, the Prescott High School instrumental music director for more than three decades, played for an audience of educators and community members a couple tunes from the just-released CD created by three years of jazz ensemble students. Over the course of three field trips to a recording studio east of Los Angeles, students were able to produce their one and only 12-song album.

Released just three weeks ago, the CD is titled, “Street Music — Prescott High School Jazz Ensemble,” with “Street Music” by Fred Strum one of the ensemble’s recorded songs.

The CD folder features artwork by Katie English, who photographed and chaperoned the spring field trips required to create this album, that Bradstreet is selling for $10 each. A street scene adorns the cover and inside is Prescott’s treasured landmark — the Granite Dells.

The first song that played in the background as Bradstreet shared about the process of making this CD — an intense process that taught his musicians valuable lessons and required multiple takes to produce — was the Cole Porter tune” I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” The soloist with a Frank Sinatra-esque voice earned some extra special pride — the singer is none other than his son Wesley Bradstreet. The other soloist for that tune is Noah Eder.

PUSD Superintendent Joe Howard was also beaming with pride over this completed musical venture — his twin sons, Jonah and Jason Howard, both studying music at Arizona universities, are members of this CD ensemble.

Some of the 12 songs on the album are “Blackbird,” with PHS alumnus Maxwell Hill on the tenor saxophone, and the Beatles ballad, “Eleanor Rigby,” with PHS ensemble members Lucy Morge on the trumpet and Jonah Howard on the guitar.

Three years ago, Bradstreet came to the Governing Board to ask if he could take a group of students to Los Angeles to do this recording.

“And we had a great time,” he said.

Two years ago, he took another group to add to the effort.

“And we had a great time,” he said.

Then a year ago, Bradstreet took yet another group for a one mega-day of fixing songs for a final mix “and that was not so much fun.”

The final result, though, was well worth the investment of time, energy and tenacity, he said.

“By far, this is the best musical experience I could have offered to students,” Bradstreet said.

In the director’s notes, Bradstreet offers a lot of thank yous, including a final one to his parents, Sue Rank and Robert Bradstreet, who he said provided “whatever was needed to make music education a reality for a lost young man.”

At the close of Bradstreet’s board presentation — CDs for all — he played the ensemble’s “Street Music.” Applause was spontaneous for performances that are without a doubt professional grade.

Bradstreet’s wife, Kelli, the district’s director of professional development and who her husband praises for “always supporting my dreams and pushing me to be better at everything,” said she can’t get enough of the CD, and her son’s solo, that she plays over and over again on her car stereo.

“This is just an amazing CD,” Bradstreet declared. “These are high school kids. I’m really proud.”