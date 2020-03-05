Spring Preview: Eagles on the hunt to make strides in 2020

PRESCOTT — Since the 2014 season, Embry-Riddle softball has not finished with an overall record above .500. The good news is, the Eagles finished with an 11-9 record in Cal Pac action in 2019 under first-year head coach Christie Ambrosi.

Ambrosi’s induction rung in a pivotal change for the program and this year, the Eagles are still in good shape to put together their first winning season in history.

“I think the expectation [this season] is to build on the foundation that we set last year,” Ambrosi said. “Changing the mindset and the culture of this team last year was my main goal, getting them to buy into the new system and new through process of being competitive and winning, and just creating a winning culture and all the things that come along with being a winner.”

The Eagles opened their season back on Jan. 31 by splitting a doubleheader against Hope International. Now 14 games in, ERAU has managed to stay above water, compiling a 7-7 record thanks in large part to a recent three-game winning streak.

Most notably though, the Eagles have already earned a signature victory by toppling Southern Oregon 2-0, the No.1-ranked team in the country and the reigning national champs. In addition, five of the Eagles’ seven losses have come against ranked opponents.

Embry-Riddle’s biggest strength this season is arguably their deep pitching rotation, which is staffed by the trio of RHP Carly Carlsen, RHP Mikaeli Davidson and LHP Kate Delany. All three are in the top 10 among all Cal Pac pitchers for most strikeouts and in the top 15 for lowest ERA.

“We have all different pitches that are our strengths and we also have a lefty now, which really throws off batters in terms of seeing the ball,” Davidson said. “We do have a better depth this year since we do have three and we all pitch in totally different ways”

On offense, the Eagles are led by Delaney as the freshman out of Colorado is hitting at a team-high .364 clip with seven RBIs. Junior DP Haley Basye is right there with Delaney, leading Embry-Riddle in home runs and RBIS with three and 12, respectively. However, Ambrosi said ERAU’s bats have been silent so far but hopes they can wake up in time for conference play.

“Our bats have been pretty silent this year, so I’m sitting back as a coach waiting for that to bust open because we’re going to need it,” Ambrosi said. “We’ve had to manufacture runs with small ball and push bunts, and a lot of different things. It’s not just hitting balls in the gap and over the fence to win ball games. This year we’ve had to be creative and them executing the small game is going to be crucial to putting up more W’s.”

Outside of pitching, Ambrosi sees seniors Carlsen and catcher Elyssa Bramer as the leaders on defense. However, ERAU also has a few underclassmen like infielder Diana Miranda Montano, who are poised enough to make a big impact.

After defeating Ottawa on March 21, the Eagles went on a two-week break and are set to return to action on Saturday, March 7 with a game against No. 15 Olivet Nazarene at the Tucson Invitational. Conference will kick off at home with a four-game series against Benedictine-Mesa as two games will be played on Friday, March 13 and the other two on Saturday, March 14.

Interestingly enough, the Eagles have not played at home yet and won’t have their home opener until Thursday, March 12 when they host San Diego Christian for a doubleheader.

Cal Pac powerhouses Marymount and Simpson, who respectively finished in first and second place last seaosn, will be the Eagles’ biggest threats to their goal of capturing a conference title for the first time ever. Despite the long road in front of them, Basye remains confident the Eagles can make history this year.

“I think our main goal is to go to the conference tournament again, but this time win it,” Bayse said. “Last year, that didn’t happened and I think this year we absolutely can.”

