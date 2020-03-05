OFFERS
'Spring Arts and Crafts Fair' benefits Women of the Moose charities, March 7-8

The Women of the Moose Spring Arts and Crafts Fair will be held at the Loyal Order of Moose Family Center, 6901 E. 6th St. in Prescott Valley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8. (Stock image)

The Women of the Moose Spring Arts and Crafts Fair will be held at the Loyal Order of Moose Family Center, 6901 E. 6th St. in Prescott Valley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 2:13 p.m.

The Women of the Moose Spring Arts and Crafts Fair will be held at the Loyal Order of Moose Family Center, 6901 E. 6th St. in Prescott Valley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.

Come shop over twenty vendors selling handmade arts and crafts, holiday gifts, bakery items and more. There will also be raffles, prizes and something fun for everyone. Proceeds benefit the Women of the Moose charities.

Admission is free. For more information, call 928-772-3700.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

