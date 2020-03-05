OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 05
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley Police report telephone scams

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 3:35 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department reports that in the last two weeks, it has received two reports of telephone scammer calls costing the victims about $10,000 each.

In the first incident, the police department was notified too late to intercept the delivery of the money. In the second incident, the police department was able to intercept the delivery.

The department noted that some scams seem to concentrate on certain people groups. For example, older people may be targeted because the caller assumes they may live alone, have a nest egg, or may be more polite toward strangers.

In a statement, the department offered the following advice to avoid such scams: “When someone you don’t know asks you to send money, that’s a scam. The scammer might say you won a prize, or inherited money, but you have to pay fees first. The scammer might say a friend or family member is in trouble and needs you to send money to help. They might say that you need to use Gift Cards or money orders. Regardless of whatever the caller might tell you, never wire money to someone you do not know. Scammers are good at being friendly. They are also good at fooling people.

“If you have already sent money to someone who contacted you, immediately report it to your local law enforcement agency. Then call the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at 1-877-382-4357 or go online: www.ftc.gov/complaint. The FTC uses complaints to build cases against scammers. Any information you can give helps investigators.”

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries