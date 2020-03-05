Prescott Valley Police report telephone scams

The Prescott Valley Police Department reports that in the last two weeks, it has received two reports of telephone scammer calls costing the victims about $10,000 each.

In the first incident, the police department was notified too late to intercept the delivery of the money. In the second incident, the police department was able to intercept the delivery.

The department noted that some scams seem to concentrate on certain people groups. For example, older people may be targeted because the caller assumes they may live alone, have a nest egg, or may be more polite toward strangers.

In a statement, the department offered the following advice to avoid such scams: “When someone you don’t know asks you to send money, that’s a scam. The scammer might say you won a prize, or inherited money, but you have to pay fees first. The scammer might say a friend or family member is in trouble and needs you to send money to help. They might say that you need to use Gift Cards or money orders. Regardless of whatever the caller might tell you, never wire money to someone you do not know. Scammers are good at being friendly. They are also good at fooling people.

“If you have already sent money to someone who contacted you, immediately report it to your local law enforcement agency. Then call the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at 1-877-382-4357 or go online: www.ftc.gov/complaint. The FTC uses complaints to build cases against scammers. Any information you can give helps investigators.”

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.