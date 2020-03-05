OFFERS
Obituary: Patricia “Patsy” Burns

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 9:47 p.m.

Patricia “Patsy” Burns, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on February 26th, 2020.

Patsy was born in Normal, Illinois. She was a hard worker from a very young age.

As a child, she told stories of helping her father with his job of delivering milk. She worked beside him jumping off the truck and delivering the heavy glass bottles to the customers on his route. She also took tap dancing lessons and enjoyed it very much. She graduated from Normal High School in 1955. After graduation, she began working as a medical secretary. This began her long career of working almost 40 years in the medical field. She was very dedicated and worked for many doctors throughout her career.

She retired from the industry in Prescott, Arizona, while working for Dr. Joseph Goldberger, who at that time had his own practice. Dr. Goldberger then became Chief of Staff at Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Patsy always kept in touch. She is survived by her three children, Charles, Richard and Barbara (Steve) Griffin; four grandchildren, Matthew, Brandon, Justin and Lindsay and their spouses, Melissa, Natalie, Lucy and Daniel and 13 great-grandchildren. Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lucille Flanagan; brother, Paul Flanagan II; husband, Elmer and her grandson, Craig. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at Sunset Vista Cemetery, 11357 E. 40th Street, in Yuma, Arizona.

Arrangements are by ABC Funeral Home in Chino Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

