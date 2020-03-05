Now Showing: March 6 - 12, 2020

(NEW) ONWARD - Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on an journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. Stars Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer. PG – drama, fantasy

(NEW) THE WAY BACK - A widowed, former basketball all-star lost family foundation in a struggle with addiction and attempts to comeback by

becoming the coach of a disparate, ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater. Stars Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar. R – drama, sport\

Also showing:

THE INVISIBLE MAN – After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. Stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, Oliver Jackson-Cohem. R – horror.

THE CALL OF THE WILD – Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted

from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world. Stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell. PG – drama, adventure.

CREATED EQUAL: CLARENCE THOMAS IN HIS OWN WORDS – Justice Clarence Thomas recounts his extraordinary life story – from living in poverty as a child to serving on the Supreme Court. Stars Clarence Thomas. PG-13 – Documentary.

DOWNHILL – A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. Stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell. R – drama, comedy.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG – Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend – a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. Stars James Marsden, Ben Scwhartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey. PG – fantasy, sci-fi.

FANTASY ISLAND – The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort, but when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. Stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stonewell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker. PG-13 – fantasy, mystery.

BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN) – After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord, Black Mask in Gotham City. Stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, Ewan McGregor. R – crime, action.

THE GENTLEMEN – Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from those who want his fortune. Stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant. R – crime, action.

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE – Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly

created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas. Stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano. R – crime, thriller.

1917 – During World War I, two British soldiers – Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake – receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades – including Blake's own brother. Stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch. R – drama, action.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences. Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams. PG-13 – fantasy, sci-fi.

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL – When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito. PG-13 – fantasy, action.