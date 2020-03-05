OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 05
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kornukopia Calendar: March 6-15, 2020

Chicago, 7 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $52.50. wwwticketmaster.com, 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

Chicago, 7 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $52.50. wwwticketmaster.com, 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 7:21 p.m.

Ongoing

“God’s Favorite,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8. Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for youth. www.pca-az.net.

“God of Carnage,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 12-14, Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, and Thursday through Saturday, March 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Sunday, March 22, and Sunday, March 29.

Friday, March 6

Corrie Sachs is Reba!, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Saturday, March 7

Kinder Prep, a free parent-child workshop for parents/caregivers and children from 3 to 5 years old, Arizona’s Children Association’s Prescott office. 1055 Ruth St, Prescott, 2 to 3:30 p.m., www.arizonaschildren.org or call 928-443-1991.

Banda Septima y Grupos Invitados, 8 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, free for 15 and younger, www.ticketmaster.com. 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

New York Guilbert & Sullivan Players in “The Mikado,” 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $32. www.ycpac.com.

Carvin Jones Band 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Sunday, March 8

Chicago, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $52.50. wwwticketmaster.com, 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

Prescott International Folk Dancers, First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St, 3 to 5 p.m., $3, For information call Dick Weston at 928-925-8995 or Noelle Elliott at 928-445-7804.

Tuesday, March 10

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.

Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Wednesday, March 11

Arizona Originals: Native Plants of Arizona exhibit, Natural History Museum, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment. Info: highnoonprescott.toastmastersclubs.org

photo

Movies at the Elks – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Friday, March 13

Bob Ross Paint Challenge, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott, Tickets are $30 online and $25 at the door with RSVP. Proceeds benefit Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and ARTS-Arizona Resin Teaching Services. Prizes

photo

will be awarded to participants with the best paintings. There will also be light refreshments, a silent auction, music and free children’s activities.

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for seniors and $35 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Acoustic Eidolon,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St. $30 general admission. www.folksessions.com.

Saturday, March 14

Citizens Water Advocacy Group (CWAG) Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset, free.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library,7401 E. Skoog Blvd. free

Metropolitan Opera Live in HD, “Der Fliegende Hollander,” 9:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $24 for general admission and $20 for seniors. www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, March 15

“Let the Good Times Roll – The Genius of Ray Charles,” 3 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kornukopia Calendar: Feb. 28-March 8, 2020
Kornukopia Calendar: Feb. 21-March 1, 2020
KornuKopia Calendar: March 8-17
Kudos KornuKopia: Week of March 4
Kudos KornuKopia: Week of March 11
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries