Kornukopia Calendar: March 6-15, 2020
Ongoing
“God’s Favorite,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8. Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for youth. www.pca-az.net.
“God of Carnage,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 12-14, Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, and Thursday through Saturday, March 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Sunday, March 22, and Sunday, March 29.
Friday, March 6
Corrie Sachs is Reba!, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
Saturday, March 7
Kinder Prep, a free parent-child workshop for parents/caregivers and children from 3 to 5 years old, Arizona’s Children Association’s Prescott office. 1055 Ruth St, Prescott, 2 to 3:30 p.m., www.arizonaschildren.org or call 928-443-1991.
Banda Septima y Grupos Invitados, 8 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, free for 15 and younger, www.ticketmaster.com. 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.
New York Guilbert & Sullivan Players in “The Mikado,” 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $32. www.ycpac.com.
Carvin Jones Band 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
Sunday, March 8
Chicago, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $52.50. wwwticketmaster.com, 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.
Prescott International Folk Dancers, First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St, 3 to 5 p.m., $3, For information call Dick Weston at 928-925-8995 or Noelle Elliott at 928-445-7804.
Tuesday, March 10
Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.
Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.
Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.
Wednesday, March 11
Arizona Originals: Native Plants of Arizona exhibit, Natural History Museum, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free
High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment. Info: highnoonprescott.toastmastersclubs.org
Movies at the Elks – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.
Friday, March 13
Bob Ross Paint Challenge, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott, Tickets are $30 online and $25 at the door with RSVP. Proceeds benefit Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and ARTS-Arizona Resin Teaching Services. Prizes
will be awarded to participants with the best paintings. There will also be light refreshments, a silent auction, music and free children’s activities.
St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for seniors and $35 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
Acoustic Eidolon,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St. $30 general admission. www.folksessions.com.
Saturday, March 14
Citizens Water Advocacy Group (CWAG) Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset, free.
Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library,7401 E. Skoog Blvd. free
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD, “Der Fliegende Hollander,” 9:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $24 for general admission and $20 for seniors. www.ycpac.com.
Sunday, March 15
“Let the Good Times Roll – The Genius of Ray Charles,” 3 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: