Kornukopia Calendar: March 6-15, 2020

Ongoing

“God’s Favorite,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8. Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for youth. www.pca-az.net.

“God of Carnage,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 12-14, Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, and Thursday through Saturday, March 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Sunday, March 22, and Sunday, March 29.

Friday, March 6

Corrie Sachs is Reba!, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Saturday, March 7

Kinder Prep, a free parent-child workshop for parents/caregivers and children from 3 to 5 years old, Arizona’s Children Association’s Prescott office. 1055 Ruth St, Prescott, 2 to 3:30 p.m., www.arizonaschildren.org or call 928-443-1991.

Banda Septima y Grupos Invitados, 8 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, free for 15 and younger, www.ticketmaster.com. 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

New York Guilbert & Sullivan Players in “The Mikado,” 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $32. www.ycpac.com.

Carvin Jones Band 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Sunday, March 8

Chicago, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $52.50. wwwticketmaster.com, 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

Prescott International Folk Dancers, First Congregational Church, 216 E Gurley St, 3 to 5 p.m., $3, For information call Dick Weston at 928-925-8995 or Noelle Elliott at 928-445-7804.

Tuesday, March 10

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Wednesday, March 11

Arizona Originals: Native Plants of Arizona exhibit, Natural History Museum, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment. Info: highnoonprescott.toastmastersclubs.org

Movies at the Elks – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Friday, March 13

Bob Ross Paint Challenge, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott, Tickets are $30 online and $25 at the door with RSVP. Proceeds benefit Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and ARTS-Arizona Resin Teaching Services. Prizes

will be awarded to participants with the best paintings. There will also be light refreshments, a silent auction, music and free children’s activities.

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for seniors and $35 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Acoustic Eidolon,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St. $30 general admission. www.folksessions.com.

Saturday, March 14

Citizens Water Advocacy Group (CWAG) Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset, free.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library,7401 E. Skoog Blvd. free

Metropolitan Opera Live in HD, “Der Fliegende Hollander,” 9:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $24 for general admission and $20 for seniors. www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, March 15

“Let the Good Times Roll – The Genius of Ray Charles,” 3 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.