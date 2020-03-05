K9 deputies seize firearms, loaded drum magazines

Three people have been arrested after YCSO deputies found marijuana and firearms in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

On March 4, 2020, at about 8 a.m., a YCSO K9 deputy stopped a 2016 Kia Optima with a Texas plate for an equipment violation on west I-40 in the Ash Fork area. While speaking though the passenger window with the driver, 19-year-old Andrew Aldridge, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. There were two passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Baily Byron and 25-year-old Deven Hamilton. Everyone in the car was from Texas. All denied there were any firearms in the vehicle. After being confronted about the marijuana odor, one of passengers admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle.

While the three occupants were detained, a K9 deputy searched the vehicle for the source of the odor and found two rifles, both .223 caliber, that were in bags in the trunk.

With the rifles were two fully loaded 60-round drum style magazines, a fully loaded 40-round magazine, a pair of latex gloves and a brass catcher. One of the rifles had a shorter barrel, likely in violation of federal law.

The K9 deputy also located a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the pocket behind the driver’s seat.

As the search continued, K9 deputies found several grams of marijuana, THC wax and a half-smoked marijuana cigarette in the passenger seat pocket.

Detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) were called out to assist. The investigation continues, but YCSO reported that preliminary information indicates the suspects were involved in drug sales and the firearms were associated with a criminal operation.

All three suspects were booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde. Bond for each suspect is set at $20,000.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.