OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 05
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

K9 deputies seize firearms, loaded drum magazines

Bailey Byron, Devon Hamilton and Andrew Aldridge (YCSO/Courtesy)

Bailey Byron, Devon Hamilton and Andrew Aldridge (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 10:02 p.m.

Three people have been arrested after YCSO deputies found marijuana and firearms in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

On March 4, 2020, at about 8 a.m., a YCSO K9 deputy stopped a 2016 Kia Optima with a Texas plate for an equipment violation on west I-40 in the Ash Fork area. While speaking though the passenger window with the driver, 19-year-old Andrew Aldridge, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. There were two passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Baily Byron and 25-year-old Deven Hamilton. Everyone in the car was from Texas. All denied there were any firearms in the vehicle. After being confronted about the marijuana odor, one of passengers admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle.

photo

During a vehicle search in the Ash Fork area, K9 deputies found two rifles, both .223 caliber, that were in bags in the trunk. With the rifles were 2 fully loaded 60-round drum style magazines, a fully loaded 40-round magazine, a pair of latex gloves and a brass catcher. (YCSO/Courtesy)

While the three occupants were detained, a K9 deputy searched the vehicle for the source of the odor and found two rifles, both .223 caliber, that were in bags in the trunk.

With the rifles were two fully loaded 60-round drum style magazines, a fully loaded 40-round magazine, a pair of latex gloves and a brass catcher. One of the rifles had a shorter barrel, likely in violation of federal law.

The K9 deputy also located a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the pocket behind the driver’s seat.

As the search continued, K9 deputies found several grams of marijuana, THC wax and a half-smoked marijuana cigarette in the passenger seat pocket.

Detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) were called out to assist. The investigation continues, but YCSO reported that preliminary information indicates the suspects were involved in drug sales and the firearms were associated with a criminal operation.

All three suspects were booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde. Bond for each suspect is set at $20,000.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

2 suspects arrested after 12 pounds of heroin found in trunk of car
YCSO K9s seize 60 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops, make 4 arrests
The Nose Knows: YCSO K9 stop leads to seizure of 15 pounds of marijuana, 2 arrests
K9 stop results in arrest of credit card forgery suspects
Traffic stop leads to arrests on multiple charges
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries