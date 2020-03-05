International duo Acoustic Eidolon returns

Folk Sessions is bringing back the international duo Acoustic Eidolon, a tour-de-force of acoustic music that Swallow Hill Music Association called “an evening of brilliant instrumentality” for a show in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s third-floor Crystal Hall, according to a news release from Folk Sessions Director Tom Agostino.

Comprised of Joe Scott on double neck guitjo and Hanna Alkire on cello, the duo from Colorado have graced stages throughout the United States, Europe, Australia and Canada.

“With 12 CDs and two DVDs to their credit, these masterful artists continue to captivate audiences throughout the world with their signature ‘new acoustic sound and boundless possibilities in blending Celtic, Americana, Folk, World & Flamenco musical influences,” the release states, adding that Dirty Linen Magazine praised them as “a sumptuous musical feast.”

Georgia’s Good Life Magazine also said they offer concert goes a “chance to absorb some of the most powerful and intriguing music on the scene today.”

The Friday, March 13, performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for general admission and are available at www.folksessions.com. Seating is limited. In the past, Agostino has said not only are they working musicians who own their craft but they get better every time he sees them.

Acoustic Eidolon’s original sound is created by mixing their diverse musical backgrounds and their unusual instrumentation, including the one-of-a-kind double neck guitjo, which is an instrument of Scott’s own design. USA Today described it as having a sound like a harp that they hadn’t ever heard before.

“The double-neck guitjo has 14 strings and Joe has developed his own style and technique, playing both necks simultaneously,” the release states. “Classically trained cellist Hanna Alkire studied with G. Magyar of the Hungarian String Quartet and is recognized internationally for her stunning tone and emotional, impeccable playing and for taking the cello places it’s never been before.”

For more information, visit www.folksessions.com or www.acousticeidolon.com.