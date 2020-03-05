OFFERS
Update: Lanes now open after earlier accident at Highway 69 at Enterprise

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 2:34 p.m.

AZ-69 & Enterprise Pkwy, Arizona 86327

Highway 69 at Enterprise in Prescott Valley is now open following an earlier accident. The Prescott Valley Police Department advises drivers to proceed as normal through the area.

ORIGINAL POST:

An injury accident was reported at Highway 69 and Enterprise in Prescott Valley. The eastbound lane has been closed. Prescott Valley Police crews are on the scene and the situation is ongoing. Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible until further notice. No further information was immediately available. Watch dCourier.com for updates.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police.

