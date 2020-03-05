At a Glance: See Gilbert & Sullivan at Yavapai College
The critically acclaimed New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, who delighted local audiences with “The Pirates of Penzance” return to Prescott for a performance of “The Mikado” at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Tickets for the show start at $32 and are available online at www.ycpac.com. The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Gurley St.
Enjoy Carvin Jones at the Elks Theatre
Carvin Jones, a Phoenix musician who was named one of the 50 Greatest Blues Guitarists of All Time by Guitarist Magazine and called “one of the best guitarists in the world” by London Surrey News, is coming for a show at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Saturday, March 7.
Jones has opened shows for big names such as Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, Gary Moore, John Mayell, Albert Collins, Johnny Winter, Jimmy Vaughn and other blues legends.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.
Hear Ryan Biter at the Prescott Public Library
The next CoffeeHouse Concert at Prescott Public Library, which showcases local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music, features Ryan Biter Sunday, March 8.
Biter’s music echoes the expansive soul of the Southwest and his sound is equal parts rural Americana, spectacled college town hipster, mountain bluegrass and new-age funk beatbox drum circle. He’s been likened to a favorite pair of jeans: utterly unique yet enjoyably familiar.
The 2 p.m. event and the coffee are free.
The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.
Learn about landslides
Get a feel for how numerous and widespread landslide processes are throughout Arizona with Joe Cook, research geologist at the University of Arizona, discussing how the Arizona Geological Survey is refining landslide mapping from north of Phoenix to Flagstaff along Interstate 17 at a Geology Talks event at the Prescott Public Library Tuesday, March 10.
The 6 p.m. talk, titled “Identifying and Mapping Landslides in Arizona,” is presented by the Central Arizona Geology Club and features new topographic datasets, field mapping and drone aerial photography.
The event also includes an opportunity to show and tell and ask questions of geology club members.
The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.
