Thu, March 05
Friday final day to request early ballot by mail for Presidential Preference Election

Yavapai County has multiple ballot drop-off sites. Information on drop-off sites is available online at: www.yavapai.us/GOVOTE. The county advises against mailing ballots after Wednesday, March 11, for the Presidential Preference Election. (Courier file)

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 1:10 p.m.

Voters registered as Democrat in Yavapai County have one more day to request an early ballot by mail for the March 17 Presidential Primary Election (PPE).

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman announced this week that Friday, March 6, is the last day to request to have an early ballot mailed out. The ballots can be requested by calling 928-771-3248.

“All registered Democrats are eligible to vote in the 2020 Presidential Preference Election,” the news release from the Recorder’s Office states. “If you are a registered Republican, Green, Libertarian, Independent, other, or Party Not Designated, you are not eligible to vote in the 2020 Presidential Preference Election.”

The news release added that voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., Room 228, Prescott; or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, through March 13, 2020. Proper identification is now required.

Ballots were mailed to voters who requested automatic Ballot-by-Mail on Wednesday, Feb. 19. “Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting,” the release states. “Call 928-771-3248 if you have not received your ballot.”

The county advises against mailing ballots after Wednesday, March 11. “Instead of mailing your voted Ballot-by-Mail, please consider using one of our 13 Official Ballot Drop Boxes located throughout the county.”

Dropping off ballots also saves the county 60 cents per ballot in tax dollars. Information on drop-off sites is available online at: www.yavapai.us/GOVOTE.

All ballots must be returned to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office or to an official ballot drop box location no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 17. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Those voting at a Vote Center will need to present proper identification. Information on Vote Center locations and identification requirements is available online at www.yavapai.us/GoVote.

Voters needing special accommodations should call 928-771-3248 or e-mail at web.voter.registration@yavapai.us.

Information on “who’s running for office” is available by visiting www.azsos.gov/elections/running-office/running-federal-office.

Information provided by Yavapai County.

