Feature Home: 362 Zachary Dr., Prescott

Fantastic End of the Cul-de-Sac Private/Open View Location, Beautiful Granite Mtn & Hillside City Lights, (No Homes Behind It). 2,689 SqFt, Pinnacle Plan, Single Level, 3BD + Den + Bonus Rm/2.5BA/3Car Garage. Upgrades throughout this Award Winning Energy Efficient Home in the Highly Desired Gated Blooming Hills Community. Outstanding Open Concept Floor Plan, .44 Acre Granite Mtn View Location.

Enjoy Entertaining here with Indoor/Outdoor Living, Gourmet Stainless Appliances, Beautiful White Ice Granite Counters & Granite Island, Full Tiled Back-splash, S/S Sink, High End Cabinetry, Lrg Walk In Pantry, 5 Burner Gas Cook-top, S/S Wall Oven & Wall Microwave & Plank Tile Flooring. Spacious GreatRoom with 16’ Sliding Doors to Rear Yard, High Ceilings with Beautiful Beams, Cozy Tile Fireplace with Mantle,

Formal Dining or Den/Office w/ Sunny Front Windows + Informal Dining w/Rear Yard View. Owners Suite with Bay Window Extension, Large Extended Walk-In Closet, Exec Height Granite Vanity Counter, Clear Glass & Full Tiled Walk-In Shower w/Bench. Guest Bath with Granite Exec Height Counter, 2 Tone Paint & Upgraded Plank Tiled Flooring. Nice Wide Paver Driveway, Walkways & Patios, 3 Car Garage with 8’ Tall Garage Doors + Side Utility Door.

It’s Good to Live in Blooming Hills!

Mandalay Homes is an award winning leader in Energy Efficient Building. This home is EPA Indoor AirPlus Certi􀏐ied and includes Whole Home Ventilation and building products that contain no Formaldehyde and No or Low VOC paints and adhesives. Spray foam insulation, Low-E Windows, On-demand Tankless Hot Water Heater, plumbing fixtures all help the home provide a HERS Rating between 50-45 making this home approximately 30% more energy efficient than other new homes being built today. Each home includes a third party inspection for building science practices that promote improved comfort, indoor air quality, and durability in a certified home.

