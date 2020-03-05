FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned

Saturday, March 7, marks seven weeks since Prescott resident Alison MacKenzie went missing while on vacation with her boyfriend in Belize.

The couple were on a catamaran tour with a group of tourists and had slept overnight Friday, Jan. 17, on a roughly one-acre island called Rendezvous Caye.

By sunrise the next day, Alison had mysteriously vanished.

Belize authorities were notified, the island was sealed off to the public and a search ensued.

After about a week of local authorities combing the area, the FBI took over the investigation.

Every step of the way, Alison’s mother, Cherie, was kept informed of what was going on.

As the weeks went by, she was told that extensive searching was being conducted and all 15 people on the island the night of her daughter’s disappearance, including Alison’s boyfriend, had been interviewed and cleared of any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, March 4, she was finally told by the FBI that while they haven’t found Alison’s body, they believe it was an accidental drowning.

They couldn’t say exactly how the drowning may have occurred, but given the strong currents around the island and no indication there was foul play, it was the most likely scenario.

“They said if she did fall in, or whatever, then she would have been swept out into the ocean,” Cherie said.

The FBI told Cherie that they no longer intend to actively search for Alison or her remains, but they’re leaving the case open in the event that something is discovered.

Alison, who had lived in Prescott since 1998, is survived by her two adult daughters, one of which is 19 years old and the other 24.

At the moment, the family believes they’ll host a celebration of life ceremony on Sept. 21, Alison’s birthday.

“A lot of people around town knew her and she had a lot of friends and everybody loved her,” Cherie said. “We’re going to try to put all of this into perspective and try to move forward, which is hard because we have a big hole in our family now.”