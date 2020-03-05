OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 05
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
Prescott resident was vacationing in Belize

Prescott resident Alison MacKenzie, 43, was reported missing while vacationing in Belize on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Courtesy)

Prescott resident Alison MacKenzie, 43, was reported missing while vacationing in Belize on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 10:18 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, marks seven weeks since Prescott resident Alison MacKenzie went missing while on vacation with her boyfriend in Belize.

The couple were on a catamaran tour with a group of tourists and had slept overnight Friday, Jan. 17, on a roughly one-acre island called Rendezvous Caye.

By sunrise the next day, Alison had mysteriously vanished.

Belize authorities were notified, the island was sealed off to the public and a search ensued.

After about a week of local authorities combing the area, the FBI took over the investigation.

photo

An aerial photo of Rendezvous Caye, the island where Prescott resident Alison MacKenzie, 43, went missing from while vacationing in Belize in January 2020. (Courtesy)

Every step of the way, Alison’s mother, Cherie, was kept informed of what was going on.

As the weeks went by, she was told that extensive searching was being conducted and all 15 people on the island the night of her daughter’s disappearance, including Alison’s boyfriend, had been interviewed and cleared of any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, March 4, she was finally told by the FBI that while they haven’t found Alison’s body, they believe it was an accidental drowning.

They couldn’t say exactly how the drowning may have occurred, but given the strong currents around the island and no indication there was foul play, it was the most likely scenario.

“They said if she did fall in, or whatever, then she would have been swept out into the ocean,” Cherie said.

The FBI told Cherie that they no longer intend to actively search for Alison or her remains, but they’re leaving the case open in the event that something is discovered.

Alison, who had lived in Prescott since 1998, is survived by her two adult daughters, one of which is 19 years old and the other 24.

At the moment, the family believes they’ll host a celebration of life ceremony on Sept. 21, Alison’s birthday.

“A lot of people around town knew her and she had a lot of friends and everybody loved her,” Cherie said. “We’re going to try to put all of this into perspective and try to move forward, which is hard because we have a big hole in our family now.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
Search continues in Belize for missing Prescott woman
With weather warming, teach your kids to swim
Obituary: James (Jim) Thomas Watson
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries