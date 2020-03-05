Daytime lane closures on Highway 89A near Jerome scheduled for March 9-12

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 89A near Jerome while vegetation removal is underway, according to a release.

The work is scheduled between Legend Hills Road (milepost 332) and near Jerome (milepost 337) from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Monday, March 9, and ending Thursday, March 12.

Motorists should allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:

---SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel.

---Flaggers will guide drivers through the work zone.

---The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while vegetation removal is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.