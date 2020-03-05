OFFERS
Crouse scores tiebreaking goal, leads Coyotes over Canucks
NHL

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, makes a save as Arizona Coyotes' Carl Soderberg, of Sweden, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)



By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 12:04 a.m.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lawson Crouse scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes tightened the playoff race in the Western Conference with a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

The teams combined for five goals and two lead changes in a wild third period.

Crouse and Nick Schmaltz scored goals 2:29 apart for Arizona. Carl Soderberg had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who have won two in a row and three out of four. Oliver Ekman-Larsson added an empty-net goal and an assist.

Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson scored less than three minutes apart for the Canucks, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

The win moves the Coyotes into a three-way tie with Vancouver and Winnipeg in points (74) for the two wild-card playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves. Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko, making his fourth start for the injured Jacob Markstrom, stopped 36 shots.

Toffoli tied the game 1-1 at 3:19 on a power play. He took a pass at the side of the net from J.T. Miller and lifted a shot into a tight space over Kuemper’s shoulder for his 23rd goal of the season.

Pearson made it 2-1 when he knocked in the rebound of a Jake Virtanen shot at 6:16.

Schmaltz tied the game for Arizona at 10:10. He tipped a shot that Demko stopped, but slipped in the rebound.

Crouse put the Coyotes ahead at 12:29 by tipping in an Ekman-Larsson point shot.

The Coyotes led 1-0 after 40 minutes on the strength of a strange first-period goal.

With the Coyotes on a power play, Soderberg ran into Canuck defenseman Oscar Fantenberg behind the net. The puck flipped into the air and over Demko’s shoulder into the net at 7:27.

Demko later made a big leg save on a Taylor Hall shot and stopped Phil Kessel on a partial breakaway.

Kuemper had a busy second period, stopping Virtanen on a breakaway, blocking a Toffoli drive from the face-off circle, and stopping a tip on a power play.

There were also some anxious moments when Demko ventured out of his net and was knocked down in a collision with Hall and Canuck defenseman Chris Tanev. Demko looked to be in pain but stayed in the game after the training staff examined his left leg.

NOTES

Canuck rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes dressed despite missing the Wednesday morning skate and skating by himself on Tuesday. ... Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers didn’t dress after missing practice Tuesday but skating Wednesday morning. ... Oscar Fantenberg was in the lineup to replace Myers. ... Coyote defenseman Jakob Chychrun is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury but could join the team later on their three-game trip. ... Vancouver has recalled defenseman Guillaume Brisebois and Jalen Chatfield under emergency conditions from their AHL farm team in Utica.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Calgary Flames on Friday.

Canucks: Host Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

