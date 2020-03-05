OFFERS
Cougars place 3rd in 4-way season opener
Prep Golf

Chino Valley golfer Lindsey tenBerge tees off during a 4-way match against Wickenburg, Sedona Red Rock and Williams on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. (Jerry Behm/Courtesy)

Chino Valley golfer Lindsey tenBerge tees off during a 4-way match against Wickenburg, Sedona Red Rock and Williams on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. (Jerry Behm/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 12:11 a.m.

Chino Valley’s 196 best 1st-round score under Behm

PRESCOTT — In a four-way match against Wickenburg, Sedona Red Rock and Williams at Antelope Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, Chino Valley golf opened its season with a 196, which is the best score the team has carded under nine-year coach Jerry Behm.

The Cougars’ 196 was third to Wickenburg’s 171 and Sedona Red Rock’s 172 and ahead of Williams’ 215. Cameron Stewart was the best boy golfer on the day, recording a match-low 35 for Sedona Red Rock.

Keller Rock and Trever Stazenski led the Cougars with scores of 43 and 45, respectively. Despite a somewhat rusty performance, Behm commended the friendly teammate rivalry between Rock and Stazenski, saying it will elevate both of their games to a new level.

We finished third in the four way match. Wickenburg was low team with a 171, followed by Sedona Red Rock with a 172, CVHS at 196, and Williams at 215.

“I am enjoying the friendly rivalry Keller and Trever are showing on the course and the friendship they are developing off the course. They are going to push each other to a higher level,” Behm said.”

For the girls, Chino Valley junior Lindsey tenBerge carded a respectable 53.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

