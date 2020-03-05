Coffeehouse Concerts Presents: Ryan Biter, Sunday, March 8
Come to a "Coffeehouse Concert" and enjoy a free cup of coffee while listening to local talent at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.
Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series is hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and will feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.
This month features Ryan Biter. His music echoes the expansive soul of the Southwest. The sound is equal parts rural Americana, spectacled college town hipster, mountain bluegrass and new-age funk beatbox drum circle.
This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. Seats fill up fast, so please arrive early.
For more information, call 928-777-1500, or visit prescottlibrary.info.
