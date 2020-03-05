Cirque Du Soleil presents Axel

Cirque du Soleil is bringing its AXEL show, a fusion of world-class ice skating and breathtaking acrobatics, to the Findlay Toyota Center.



Telling the story of a young artist as he falls for the fascinating Lei in a high-speed chase for love and self-realization through fun, colorful and fantastic worlds, it is the company’s second ice show following the success of Crystal, which debuted in December 2017. Fabrice Lemire, artistic director for AXEL and Tucson resident, said the biggest difference between this show and the usual type of show that Cirque du Soleil puts on is the element of the ice.

“It’s really what triggers us as a company to explore a new territory,” Lemire said. “We’d never had ice skaters before in our shows.”

The ice is what drew Cirque du Soleil to find new styles of performers such as figure skaters, speed skaters and freestyle skaters, disciplines it the company didn’t have to think about before that, Lemire said. The ice also provides the opportunity to be more creative and combine different disciplines, evolve backdrops and create new scenes, he said.

As a professional dancer, the discipline of skating is new to him, Lemire said. However, there is something the aspect of the aesthetic, the body movements, the speed, the height and using the surface as an ally.

“It speaks my language while still being unique and different to me,” he said.

AXEL will be at the Findlay Toyota Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, and 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Doors open one hour prior to the start of the event. Tickets start at $44 with discounts available to children, seniors, military personnel and students and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the arena box office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819, ext. 6060.

Performer Karina Manta said being able to be in a Cirque du Soleil show and collaborate with all of the musicians, acrobats and aerialists involved with the show is a dream job. Having grown up in Tucson and trained in Scottsdale, Manta said she is excited to have her friends and family see the show. She doesn’t have just one favorite part of the show as different parts resonate with her at different times.

“I feel like it changes all the time,” Manta said. “Right now, I love the moment where the skaters get to fly. It’s a beautiful moment.”

The show was created over three months and there’s a lot that goes into it, she said, adding that it is a big process that takes long days and a lot of trial and error.

With the diverse costumes and the thoughtfulness and creativity that has gone into creating the show, audiences are going to be amazed with how unique it is, she said.

“You won’t see anything like our show anywhere else,” Manta said.

For more information about AXEL by Cirque du Soleil, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/axel.

The Findlay Toyota Center is located at 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley.