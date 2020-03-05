Badgers outshine Shadow Mountain for 2nd straight win

PRESCOTT — It took a couple innings for Prescott softball to get going, but pitcher Makayla Reyes held on strong as the Badgers’ bats eventually found a groove to top Shadow Mountain 7-0 on Thursday.

Coming off a 28-7 trouncing of Tempe on the road Tuesday, the Badgers returned home to host a freedom game against Shadow Mountain, which was also coming off lopsided 31-8 and 12-2 victories over North Canyon and Dysart, respectively. The Matadors seemed to carry some of that momentum into Thursday’s game as they tested Reyes early on.

However, Reyes was able to work her way out of several jams — mainly by making batters hit into Prescott’s defensive shifts — which kept Shadow Mountain off the board. The bad thing was that the Badgers were having just as much, if not, more trouble generating some runs as well.

This was the case until the bottom of third inning where the Badgers found some major daylight. After loading the bases, outfielder Dana Seavey broke the game open with a 2RBI double to left field, giving the Badgers a 2-0 lead.

The very next play, the Badgers plated another two runs thanks to a wild pitch from Shadow Mountain. The breathing room immediately helped the Badgers settle into a groove, both offensively and defensively.

In the following frame, Reyes appeared to be much more comfortable, and it showed as she retired the side without allowing any runs. In the bottom of the fifth, the Badgers tacked on more runs with a big hit from Sophia Fanchin, which set up catcher Danner Cozens for the RBI ground-rule double. Freshman outfielder Elle Long then capped things off with a hit down the right-side foul line for a 7-0 lead.

The Badgers’ onslaught would end there as they went scoreless for the remainder of the contest. However, Reyes continued her solid performance in the circle and closed the game out to seal Prescott’s fourth win of the season.

“I thought our pitcher and catcher did an outstanding job and defensively we did well and we got enough runs to win the game,” Prescott head coach Randall Bryan said. “We had been hitting really well but Shadow Mountain’s pitcher was the kind that keeps you off balance a little bit and you just have to be able to pick your spots and find a couple good at-bats, and we got some in a row … Overall, I thought mentally, we were pretty tough and we did a nice job.”

Reyes, who hurled 13 strikeouts, said she remained patient in those early stages and it ultimately paid off as the Badgers did manage to give her some much-needed run support.

“I think it was very important because the team, at first, we were kind of down. We weren’t really as hype as usual,” Reyes said. “But then, once that first hit went to outfield, it was gone from there. We really pulled it together at that point.”

UP NEXT

On deck for the Badgers (4-2) is their final freedom game before starting Grand Canyon Region play. That game will be on the road at Saguaro (5-1) on Friday, March 6.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.