Athlete Q&A: Sophia Fanchin, Prescott Badgers
Prep Sports

Sophia Fanchin (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 10:58 p.m.

Sophia Fanchin

School: Prescott High School

Year: Junior

Age: 16

Sport: Softball

From: Corona, Calif.

1) Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?

-Well my dad used to play for high school and stuff and he almost played for college, so he’s pretty cool. A good idol for me.

2) Do you have a favorite personal, or professional, sports moment, and why?

-Yeah well just like the small plays, like the catches in the outfield or in the infield or whatever. Those are pretty nice.

3) You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?

-Not really but I like to hang around my teammates before and talk a little bit, get pumped up and listen to music.

4) Which social media platform is your favorite and why?

-Oh jeez! Probably Snapchat just because I have more friends to talk to on there.

5) You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?

-I like ‘You’. It’s a pretty good suspense story. I love it. You should watch it.

6) What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?

-No! Absolutely not. It’s disrespectful to everyone.

7) Who are your top 3 music artists right now?

-Well I kind of listen to everyone so I don’t really have like a top 3. But XXXTentacion for sure! R.I.P!

8) What’s the best thing about living in Prescott?

-Well I moved here about four years ago but I love the weather. It’s like perfect compared to California where I grew up.

9) If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

-Probably just somewhere tropical like Hawaii. I know it’s kind of generic but it’s a cool place.

10) Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?

-I love painting. I just paint landscapes or like people. It’s just what I do.

