Athlete Q&A: Sophia Fanchin, Prescott Badgers
Prep Sports
Sophia Fanchin
School: Prescott High School
Year: Junior
Age: 16
Sport: Softball
From: Corona, Calif.
1) Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?
-Well my dad used to play for high school and stuff and he almost played for college, so he’s pretty cool. A good idol for me.
2) Do you have a favorite personal, or professional, sports moment, and why?
-Yeah well just like the small plays, like the catches in the outfield or in the infield or whatever. Those are pretty nice.
3) You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?
-Not really but I like to hang around my teammates before and talk a little bit, get pumped up and listen to music.
4) Which social media platform is your favorite and why?
-Oh jeez! Probably Snapchat just because I have more friends to talk to on there.
5) You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?
-I like ‘You’. It’s a pretty good suspense story. I love it. You should watch it.
6) What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?
-No! Absolutely not. It’s disrespectful to everyone.
7) Who are your top 3 music artists right now?
-Well I kind of listen to everyone so I don’t really have like a top 3. But XXXTentacion for sure! R.I.P!
8) What’s the best thing about living in Prescott?
-Well I moved here about four years ago but I love the weather. It’s like perfect compared to California where I grew up.
9) If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?
-Probably just somewhere tropical like Hawaii. I know it’s kind of generic but it’s a cool place.
10) Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?
-I love painting. I just paint landscapes or like people. It’s just what I do.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: