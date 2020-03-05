42-year-old Prescott man arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

Officers with the Prescott Police Department arrested 42-year-old Michael Cate on Wednesday after an investigation beginning in December 2019 revealed he allegedly sent photos via Facebook messenger to a minor, according to a release.

Prescott Police served a search warrant at the Prescott residence of Cate after an investigation revealed the sexual exploitation of children, and images sent by Cate using Facebook Instant Messenger.

“Detectives seized multiple computers and storage devices from Cate’s residence and additional charges will likely be filed after forensic analysis of the electronic devices is complete,” Prescott Police spokesperson Jon Brambila said.

Cate was booked into custody on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

No further information was available.