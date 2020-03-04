Traffic alert: Crash closes lanes on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley

A multi-vehicle crash closed several lanes of Highway 69 at Prescott East Highway in Prescott Valley on Wednesday night.

At least 2-3 vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. The crash was first reported by witnesses at about 5:45 p.m. on March 4, 2020. At 6:30 p.m., Westbound Highway 69 was down to one lane and crews were still on scene.

No specifics on the crash were immediately available. Watch dCourier.com for future updates.