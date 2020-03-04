OFFERS
Wed, March 04
Senior and Caregivers Expo scheduled for Friday, March 13

Originally Published: March 4, 2020 8:05 p.m.

Seniors and family caregivers are invited to attend the Senior Connection’s “Senior & Caregivers Conference & Expo” Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Prescott Valley.

The purpose of this free event is to provide one central location where the public can learn about issues facing them in their role as a senior or caregiver.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from approximately 60 local senior resource providers who will have information booths with literature about their products and services.

Exhibitors represent a wide range of local resources, including in-home care assistance, independent and assisted living options, hospice care, legal and financial help, and health and fitness, to name just a few.

Presentations by local experts will occur on the hour, on important issues related to the challenges of being a senior or caregiver. The schedule is as follows: 10 a.m. “Getting to the Right Place — Overview of Senior Living Options” by Jazmin Enriquez — Brookdale Senior Living;

11 a.m. “The High Cost of Dementia — Minimizing the Impact” by Sam Downing, MD — YRMC Geriatrics; Noon “Stem Cell Therapy – New Hope or Snake Oil?” by Wayne Bennett, DC — Bennett Clinic;

1p.m. “Finding Purpose in Your Senior Years” by Connie Boston — Senior Peer Program of WYGC;

2 p.m. “Legal Steps to Take if Your Loved One Becomes Incapacitated” by Chip McLaughlin — Law Offices of Chester McLaughlin, P.C.

“There are a lot of resources available locally. However, it can be difficult to know where to begin and how to find them,” said Senior Connection Chief Executive Officer Debbie Stewart.

“Often we don’t even know what questions to ask. Don’t wait until you’re in the midst of a crisis to find out what help is available. Our message to seniors and family caregivers is ‘You are NOT alone — help is available. Reach out for it.’”

The event will occur at Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N Lake Valley Road in Prescott Valley. Attendees may stay for all or part of the day, as their schedule allows.

For more information about the event or Senior Connection, including the online resource directory and “Caregiver Connection” newsletter, visit www.SeniorConnection.us or call (928) 778-3747.

Information provided by Senior Connection.

