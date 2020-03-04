OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 04
Weather  65.0 weather icon
See the critically acclaimed New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in ‘The Mikado,’ Saturday, March 7

See the critically acclaimed New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players for a performance of “The Mikado” at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. (Yavapai College Performing Arts Center)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 4, 2020 2:40 p.m.

See the critically acclaimed New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, who delighted local audiences with “The Pirates of Penzance” for a performance of “The Mikado” at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

(Yavapai College Performing Arts Center)

This all-new, critically acclaimed production of The Mikado premiered in New York at The Kaye Playhouse in January of 2017. The production represents a great deal of work between NYGASP and the Asian-American theatrical community in New York; and serves an example of a cooperative effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusive practice with classic works of art. From the advisory committee to the creative team, the production is a wonderful result of people listening to each other and working through problems and differences.

Tickets for the show start at $32. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ycpac.com.

The Mikado by New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

