See the critically acclaimed New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in ‘The Mikado,’ Saturday, March 7
See the critically acclaimed New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, who delighted local audiences with “The Pirates of Penzance” for a performance of “The Mikado” at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
This all-new, critically acclaimed production of The Mikado premiered in New York at The Kaye Playhouse in January of 2017. The production represents a great deal of work between NYGASP and the Asian-American theatrical community in New York; and serves an example of a cooperative effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusive practice with classic works of art. From the advisory committee to the creative team, the production is a wonderful result of people listening to each other and working through problems and differences.
Tickets for the show start at $32. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ycpac.com.
